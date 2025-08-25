Your tip
Frail Sir Elton John, 78, Sparks Health Fears: Rocketman Struggles to Walk on Yacht in France as He Vacations With Husband David Furnish and Rarely-seen Sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12

Collage of Elton John and David Furnish
Source: MEGA

Elton John needed help walking and boarding his yacht while in France.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Elton John has sparked fresh health fears after appearing frail and struggling to walk as he enjoyed a sunny day on his mega yacht, RadarOnline.com can report.

The legendary singer has suffered with various health issues over the years, including knee and hip replacements, surgery for prostate cancer and most recently revealed he has limited vision in one eye following a severe eye infection.

Keeping It Casual

Elton John, David Furnish, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Source: MEGA

John and Furnish were joined by friend Aaron Taylor-Johnson for an afternoon on the water.

John, 78, and his husband David Furnish, 62, were joined by friends Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and his wife Sam, 58, for an afternoon expedition in France on his custom-built yacht.

The legendary singer kept things casual in a light blue button-down shirt with short sleeves and vibrant blue shorts. His hubby was close behind in a colorful green button-down shirt that he kept open, with a simple white T-shirt underneath.

Furnish looked comfy in a pair of khaki shorts and a brown fedora. He carried a light-brown handbag over his shoulder.

Also along for the day were Taylor-Johnson's two daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy,12, along with John's own rarely-seen sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.

elton john
Source: MEGA

The 78-year-old has been open about his recent health problems.

Vision Problems

Elton John and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's families.
Source: MEGA

The superstars' respective families, including John's seldom-seen sons, joined the trip.

The singer revealed he lost vision in his right eye last year after contracting an infection while vacationing in the South of France. He's also admitted his left eye is "not the greatest" either.

In a post on Instagram, John said: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

He added: "To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee."

Looking Back, Looking Ahead

Elton John
Source: MEGA

John has struggled with a myriad of health issues and is now practically blind.

John has turned reflective in his later years, and has gotten emotional while talking about his future.

"This is the latter time of my life. I don't know how much time I have left," the singer bleakly added. "And you think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think: 'well, I just want to be where I want to be now.'"

John also explained his touring days are over.

"Traveling takes so much out of you," he said. "It is very tiring. I am used to it and I am a veteran at it...but this is where you start to think about mortality."

All About His Boys

elton john and david furnish
Source: MEGA

Elton credited his kids as the 'greatest thing' he's ever done.

Earlier this year, John revealed the heartbreaking five-word message he wants carved on his tombstone – and its all about his sons.

Even though John has had a massively successful career and is one of the most famous singers in the world, he has said welcoming his boys was the "greatest thing I've ever done."

After a concert at London's fame Palladium, the Cold Heart crooner gushed: "My boys are my greatest gift. They teach me something every day, and all I want on my tombstone is nothing to do with Crocodile f***ing Rock. I just want it to say, 'He was a great dad'."

