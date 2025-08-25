EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump 'Hides' Bruised Hand From Public After The Don Sparks Health Concerns — as White House Doubles Down On Claim He's 'Healthiest President' Ever
Donald Trump's bruised hand has once again left social media buzzing, with some claiming the president was doing all he could to "hide" his apparent injury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While sitting at the Resolute Desk and speaking to reporters, the 79-year-old appeared to be keeping his right hand away from view, including placing his left hand on top of it, and at one point, keeping it behind his desk... something users on X took notice of.
What's Trump Hiding?
"He’s hiding that right hand with the bruises," one person claimed, and another added, "He’s hiding his right hand because its color has gotten worse and the makeup can’t cover it."
One user said: "Gee, I wonder why his hand is under the desk," and a person reacted, "He is hiding his right hand. Why is he always sitting?"
Trump's hand once again became the focus after his Oval Office appearance on August 22, where the back of his hand seemed to be covered in light foundation makeup. Just days later, the bruising on the politician's right hand was confirmed in photographs taken during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
He also appeared to get a new bruise, this time on his left hand, which was spotted while he golfed with former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday.
'Frequent Handshaking' To Blame?
In response to his concerning hands, the White House directed us to a statement from July, in which it was revealed Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency
They also pointed us to Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, who described the chronic venous insufficiency as "benign and common."
He said at the time: "Recent photos of the President have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
"This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."
Trump's team also offered a statement from the president's former physician, Ronny Jackson, who was more than happy to drool over his ex-boss.
"As President Trump's former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen," Jackson previously said in a gushing statement.
"I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before."
Meanwhile, the former reality star has also been called out for his swollen ankles, with some critics pointing out the alarming level of concealment concerning what may be more serious health issues.
Trump's apparent efforts to keep footage of his "cankles" hidden during official appearances have only fueled further speculation about his condition.
During an Oval Office meeting with European leaders on August 18, Trump reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras, and MSNBC personality Lawrence O'Donnell claimed the president is being evasion regarding his health.
"Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health," O'Donnell claimed at the time, even comparing Trump's swollen limbs to those of the 72-year-old Russian dictator, who exhibited no visible signs of similar ailments.