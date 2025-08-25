EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump 'Hides' Bruised Hand From Public After The Don Sparks Health Concerns — as White House Doubles Down On Claim He's 'Healthiest President' Ever

"He’s hiding that right hand with the bruises," one person claimed, and another added, "He’s hiding his right hand because its color has gotten worse and the makeup can’t cover it."

One user said: "Gee, I wonder why his hand is under the desk," and a person reacted, "He is hiding his right hand. Why is he always sitting?"

Trump's hand once again became the focus after his Oval Office appearance on August 22, where the back of his hand seemed to be covered in light foundation makeup. Just days later, the bruising on the politician's right hand was confirmed in photographs taken during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

He also appeared to get a new bruise, this time on his left hand, which was spotted while he golfed with former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday.