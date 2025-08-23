Donald Trump's Hand Makeup Mystery Sparks New Health Concerns for Prez, 79 — After Viral Cankles Cover-Up and 'Dementia' Fears
President Donald Trump was spotted recently with an apparent blotch of makeup on his right hand during a recent visit to The People's House, RadarOnline.com can report.
The incident, captured by reporters, has left onlookers questioning the implications for the 79-year-old politician's health and the lengths to which he will go to maintain a certain image in the face of mounting concerns over his physical condition.
In a photograph shared widely on social media, Trump can be seen attempting to present a polished appearance before the cameras. Yet, the noticeable smear of flesh-colored concealer on his bruised right hand has led many to speculate about the underlying reasons for this cosmetic cover-up.
The timing of the revelation coincides with the public's growing awareness of Trump's health challenges, particularly following his diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) earlier in July. This condition is marked by damaged leg veins, which can lead to significant swelling and bruising, particularly in the extremities.
Despite the White House's assurances of the president's well-being, with physician Sean Barbabella labeling him as being in "excellent health", visual evidence paints a different picture.
Trump has notably displayed swollen ankles and, as some critics have pointed out, an alarming level of concealment concerning what may be more serious health issues. The president's apparent efforts to keep footage of his "cankles" hidden during official appearances have only fueled further speculation about his condition.
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell recently critiqued Trump for what he perceives to be deliberate attempts at evasion regarding his health.
During an Oval Office meeting with European leaders on August 18, the former president reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras.
O'Donnell noted: "Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health." He also compared the president's swollen limbs to those of the 72-year-old Russian leader, who exhibited no visible signs of similar ailments.
Critics have posited that the use of makeup to cover visible signs of medical distress might suggest a deeper issue at play. Some have speculated that Trump may be using cosmetic products to mask bruising potentially caused by intravenous treatments.
This line of thought was underscored by the increasing number of social media conversations surrounding the topic, as users voiced concerns about the transparency — or lack thereof — regarding Trump’s health status.
Defense of the former president came from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who addressed media questions about Trump's condition.
Leavitt assured reporters: "There is nothing to hide."
She added: "Look, you see the president every day. He's moving, he's working, he's continuing; there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle."
Yet, skepticism persists. Observers are questioning whether the commitment to maintaining a sturdy public façade is, in fact, a diversion from more serious underlying health concerns.