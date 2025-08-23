Donald Trump's Hand Makeup Mystery Sparks New Health Concerns for Prez, 79 — After Viral Cankles Cover-Up and 'Dementia' Fears

Despite the White House's assurances of the president's well-being, with physician Sean Barbabella labeling him as being in "excellent health", visual evidence paints a different picture.

Trump has notably displayed swollen ankles and, as some critics have pointed out, an alarming level of concealment concerning what may be more serious health issues. The president's apparent efforts to keep footage of his "cankles" hidden during official appearances have only fueled further speculation about his condition.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell recently critiqued Trump for what he perceives to be deliberate attempts at evasion regarding his health.

During an Oval Office meeting with European leaders on August 18, the former president reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras.

O'Donnell noted: "Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health." He also compared the president's swollen limbs to those of the 72-year-old Russian leader, who exhibited no visible signs of similar ailments.