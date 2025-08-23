On-Set Tragedy: 'Emily in Paris' Assistant Director Diego Borella Dead at 47 After Collapsing During Filming

Diego Borella, the assistant director of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris, has tragically died at the age of 47 while filming the highly anticipated season 5 in Italy, RadarOnline.com can report.

The shocking news was announced on Saturday, August 23, as a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios stated: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."