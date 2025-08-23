On-Set Tragedy: 'Emily in Paris' Assistant Director Diego Borella Dead at 47 After Collapsing During Filming
Diego Borella, the assistant director of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris, has tragically died at the age of 47 while filming the highly anticipated season 5 in Italy, RadarOnline.com can report.
The shocking news was announced on Saturday, August 23, as a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios stated: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
The drama unfolded on August 22 when Borella collapsed unexpectedly while the crew was prepping a scene at the iconic Hotel Danieli in Venice.
As local publication La Repubblica reported, on-site medical personnel rushed to revive him but tragically were unsuccessful. A doctor later confirmed Borella's passing at the scene, sending shockwaves through the production team.
Fans of the series and cast members alike are heartbroken, especially as they were eagerly awaiting what season 5 had in store, following Emily's escapades across Europe. The Il Messaggero outlet shared that filming has been immediately suspended, leaving everyone involved in a state of mourning.
Created by the mastermind behind Sex and the City, Darren Star, Emily in Paris has captivated audiences with the adventures of Lily Collins' character, who relocated from America to Paris for a lush new marketing gig.
After a whirlwind season 4, where Emily ventured off to Rome with new love interest Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), viewers were excited for more.
Just days before this tragic event, Collins provided fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming season, posting on Instagram: "The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE. Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th."
The synopsis for the season promises drama, heartbreak, and career setbacks, hinting at new dynamics that will emerge among beloved characters.
Netflix's summary reads: "Just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships…"
Despite the recent upheaval, Star, 64, reassured fans that Paris remains integral to the show's narrative.
"She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie's company has an office in Rome. Emily's getting that on its feet", he said, emphasizing there's "definitely not a permanent" move away from the City of Lights.