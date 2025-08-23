Ghislaine Maxwell's Royal Bombshell: Jailed Madame Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Set Up On a Date With Princess Diana' in Explosive DOJ Interview

Maxwell's claim comes amidst her attempts to seek clemency from President Donald Trump, and her words are stirring a tempest of speculation. She asserted that before their relationship, Epstein had cultivated connections in London with "some truly fancy people", including a close confidante of Diana.

The convicted sex trafficker reminisced: "Her name was Rosa Monckton. And Rosa's husband, Dominic Lawson, who's a famous journalist."

Monckton is known to have been one of Diana's closest friends.

During her tense interview, Maxwell continued: "I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa."

She even implied the possibility of Diana being "set up as a date for him", but quickly added: "I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but — I'm not going to do that."