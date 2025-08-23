Ghislaine Maxwell's Royal Bombshell: Jailed Madame Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Set Up On a Date With Princess Diana' in Explosive DOJ Interview
Ghislaine Maxwell has suggested that her former lover, Jeffrey Epstein, may have been set up on a date with the late Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com can report.
Maxwell is currently in prison serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, with her comments surfacing in a recently released interview transcript from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Maxwell's claim comes amidst her attempts to seek clemency from President Donald Trump, and her words are stirring a tempest of speculation. She asserted that before their relationship, Epstein had cultivated connections in London with "some truly fancy people", including a close confidante of Diana.
The convicted sex trafficker reminisced: "Her name was Rosa Monckton. And Rosa's husband, Dominic Lawson, who's a famous journalist."
Monckton is known to have been one of Diana's closest friends.
During her tense interview, Maxwell continued: "I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa."
She even implied the possibility of Diana being "set up as a date for him", but quickly added: "I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but — I'm not going to do that."
Critics are questioning the timeline of her claims, as she appears to be referencing events she believes occurred in the early 2000s, long after Diana's tragic death in a car crash on August 31, 1997. Mixed in with the public's curiosity is a swirling conspiracy that refuses to die down.
The headline-grabbing interview was sparked by the DOJ's release of the transcripts at a time when they are grappling with political backlashes from various factions.
Staunch Trump supporters were led to expect revelations regarding high-profile names involved with Epstein, only for the DOJ to state that no "client list" exists and labeling Epstein's death a suicide.
Maxwell's claims have caught fire, prompting reactions from across the political spectrum.
Representative Robert Garcia, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, did not hold back, tweeting: "Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted sex trafficker and known liar. Her interview with Trump's DOJ lawyer shows she's desperate for a pardon. She claims no involvement in wrongdoing, which is insulting to the girls and young women she victimized and trafficked. She cannot be trusted."
Trump told reporters he instructed Pam Bondi to release "everything" the DOJ has on Epstein, stating: "I'm in support of keeping it totally open. I couldn't care less."
Amid all this turmoil, Maxwell is appealing her conviction before the Supreme Court, with a vital decision looming toward the end of September.