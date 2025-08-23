Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell's Royal Bombshell: Jailed Madame Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Set Up On a Date With Princess Diana' in Explosive DOJ Interview

Composite photo of Princess Diana, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein may have been set up on a date with the late Princess Diana.

Profile Image

Aug. 23 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ghislaine Maxwell has suggested that her former lover, Jeffrey Epstein, may have been set up on a date with the late Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com can report.

Maxwell is currently in prison serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, with her comments surfacing in a recently released interview transcript from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Article continues below advertisement

princess diana date jeffrey epstein ghislaine maxwell spills secrets
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell spoke about Princess Diana while being interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month.

Maxwell's claim comes amidst her attempts to seek clemency from President Donald Trump, and her words are stirring a tempest of speculation. She asserted that before their relationship, Epstein had cultivated connections in London with "some truly fancy people", including a close confidante of Diana.

The convicted sex trafficker reminisced: "Her name was Rosa Monckton. And Rosa's husband, Dominic Lawson, who's a famous journalist."

Monckton is known to have been one of Diana's closest friends.

During her tense interview, Maxwell continued: "I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa."

She even implied the possibility of Diana being "set up as a date for him", but quickly added: "I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but — I'm not going to do that."

Article continues below advertisement

princess diana date jeffrey epstein ghislaine maxwell spills secrets
Source: MEGA

The DOJ released transcripts and audio recordings of the interviews.

Critics are questioning the timeline of her claims, as she appears to be referencing events she believes occurred in the early 2000s, long after Diana's tragic death in a car crash on August 31, 1997. Mixed in with the public's curiosity is a swirling conspiracy that refuses to die down.

The headline-grabbing interview was sparked by the DOJ's release of the transcripts at a time when they are grappling with political backlashes from various factions.

Staunch Trump supporters were led to expect revelations regarding high-profile names involved with Epstein, only for the DOJ to state that no "client list" exists and labeling Epstein's death a suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

princess diana date jeffrey epstein ghislaine maxwell spills secrets
Source: MEGA, METROPOLITAN DETENTION CENTER BROOKLYN

Maxwell was moved to the minimum-security prison camp after a two-day meeting with deputy AG Todd Blanche.

Maxwell's claims have caught fire, prompting reactions from across the political spectrum.

Representative Robert Garcia, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, did not hold back, tweeting: "Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted sex trafficker and known liar. Her interview with Trump's DOJ lawyer shows she's desperate for a pardon. She claims no involvement in wrongdoing, which is insulting to the girls and young women she victimized and trafficked. She cannot be trusted."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Amanda Bynes

Former Child-Star Amanda Bynes, 39, Unveils Stunning New Look After Getting Lip Fillers Amid Ozempic-led Weight Loss Journey

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Donald Trump's Administration Threatens to Deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda Days After He Was Released From Federal Custody

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

princess diana date jeffrey epstein ghislaine maxwell spills secrets
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell doesn't believe former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein's death was a suicide.

Trump told reporters he instructed Pam Bondi to release "everything" the DOJ has on Epstein, stating: "I'm in support of keeping it totally open. I couldn't care less."

Amid all this turmoil, Maxwell is appealing her conviction before the Supreme Court, with a vital decision looming toward the end of September.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.