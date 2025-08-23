Former Child-Star Amanda Bynes, 39, Unveils Stunning New Look After Getting Lip Fillers Amid Ozempic-led Weight Loss Journey
Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight and showing off a fresh new look after undergoing a bold cosmetic procedure that's made waves thanks to Kylie Jenner.
The 39-year-old former child star, who recently opened up about her journey with weight loss and Ozempic, took to her Instagram stories on Friday to reveal her new lip fillers to her followers, RadarOnline.com can report.
Amanda Bynes
With a playful clip filmed from her vehicle, Bynes flaunted her plumper pout, making it clear she's embracing this look wholeheartedly.
"Lips injections by @body.byem," she captioned the reel, referring to a Los Angeles-based beauty service specializing in lashes and lip enhancements. In the short video, the actress looked noticeably different in a chic white halter top, her hair pulled back in a stylish updo, focusing all attention on her newly enhanced lips.
Lip Fillers
Bynes's latest transformation comes as no surprise, given the influence of celebrities like Jenner, who famously dubbed her own lip fillers as "the best thing" she has ever done. Speaking to HommeGirls in 2023, Jenner shared: "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!"
The beauty mogul continued: "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips... I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it."
Not only has the former child star jumped on the lip filler bandwagon, but she also revealed earlier this year that she underwent a blepharoplasty — a procedure designed to remove excess skin from the eyelids. The actress gushed about this transformation on social media, stating it was "one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence".
Amanda's journey
Bynes' journey of self-improvement hasn't been without its struggles. In June, she opened up about her plans to start taking Ozempic to aid her weight loss goals, hoping to shed pounds for a better appearance in paparazzi shots.
She candidly shared, "Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130," promising her followers updates on her progress.
Last year, Bynes shared her raw feelings about fluctuating weight, admitting she had gained over 20 pounds due to depression. In an emotional message, she revealed: "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
Body Image Challenges
The former Nickelodeon star has faced her fair share of body image challenges, revealing that her insecurities first took root after her role in the film She's The Man. Reflecting on this painful time, she noted: "When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months."
Her struggles did not end there — a history of addiction and legal troubles followed, including multiple arrests and a tumultuous conservatorship that came to a close only in 2022.
Earlier this year, Bynes shocked fans with the announcement that she had joined OnlyFans, clarifying: "I'm doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm's. I won't be posting any sleazy content."