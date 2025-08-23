Former Child-Star Amanda Bynes, 39, Unveils Stunning New Look After Getting Lip Fillers Amid Ozempic-led Weight Loss Journey

Bynes's latest transformation comes as no surprise, given the influence of celebrities like Jenner, who famously dubbed her own lip fillers as "the best thing" she has ever done. Speaking to HommeGirls in 2023, Jenner shared: "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!"

The beauty mogul continued: "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips... I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it."

Not only has the former child star jumped on the lip filler bandwagon, but she also revealed earlier this year that she underwent a blepharoplasty — a procedure designed to remove excess skin from the eyelids. The actress gushed about this transformation on social media, stating it was "one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence".