Donald Trump's Administration Threatens to Deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda Days After He Was Released From Federal Custody
The Trump administration has allegedly threatened to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an undocumented Salvadoran national, to Uganda only days after being released from federal custody, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This decision has sparked outrage and raised numerous questions regarding the fairness and legality of the expulsion process.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Abrego Garcia was initially arrested in Maryland back in March. At the time, he was one of more than 200 immigrants deported to El Salvador, where many have faced dire conditions in the notorious CECOT prison.
Reports indicate that these detainees were imprisoned without due process, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the judicial system and human rights conditions under the administration's immigration policies.
Following his deportation to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was eventually brought back to the United States due to a federal court order. Upon his return, he was placed in federal custody and charged with human smuggling. However, just a few days ago, he was released and returned to Maryland, pending his trial.
Uganda
Despite being out of custody, the recent developments have caught Abrego Garcia's legal team off guard.
Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified Abrego Garcia's counsel by email on August 22, stating: "Let this email serve as notice that DHS may remove your client, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to Uganda no earlier than 72 hours from now (absent weekends)."
The correspondence goes on to instruct Abrego Garcia to report to ICE's Baltimore office for further processing.
The timing of this email has left many baffled. Abrego Garcia has no known ties to Uganda, yet the country has struck a deal with the United States to accept deportees.
Other reports have indicated that the agreement specifies that the Ugandan authorities would take immigrants from specific regions, primarily Asia and Africa. This raises further questions about the rationale behind relocating Abrego Garcia to a country with which he has no established connections.
Trump vs. Abrego Garcia
Abrego Garcia's life in Maryland is firmly rooted. He resides with his wife and children and was employed as a sheet metal worker at the time of his initial arrest.
The Trump administration has alleged that he is affiliated with MS-13, a violent Salvadoran gang, which has increased the stakes of his pending deportation. This claim gained additional attention when President Donald Trump infamously referenced a digitally manipulated photo, purportedly showing Abrego Garcia with "MS-13" tattooed on his knuckles.
When questioned about the authenticity of the image, Trump expressed disbelief, stating: "And you think it was photoshopped? Well, don't photoshop it, go look at his hand. He had 'MS-13.'"
'Unlawful Removal.'
The 30-year-old's lawyer wrote: "The government is attempting to use this case — and this Court — to punish Mr. Abrego for successfully fighting his unlawful removal. That is a constitutional violation of the most basic sort. The Indictment must be dismissed."
Although motions to dismiss on such grounds are rarely granted, his attorneys insist: "If there has ever been a case for dismissal on those grounds, this is that case."
The potential deportation of Abrego Garcia has ignited protests as activists, human rights advocates, and community members have rallied behind him, claiming that this situation exemplifies the injustices of the current immigration system.
One activist stated: "This is not just a legal issue; it's a human issue. Kilmar deserves the right to stay with his family.
"We cannot allow the administration to continue to forcibly separate families and risk individuals' safety by sending them to countries they have no ties to."
Abrego Garcia's trial is scheduled for January 2026.