Donald Trump's Administration Threatens to Deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda Days After He Was Released From Federal Custody

Despite being out of custody, the recent developments have caught Abrego Garcia's legal team off guard.

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified Abrego Garcia's counsel by email on August 22, stating: "Let this email serve as notice that DHS may remove your client, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to Uganda no earlier than 72 hours from now (absent weekends)."

The correspondence goes on to instruct Abrego Garcia to report to ICE's Baltimore office for further processing.

The timing of this email has left many baffled. Abrego Garcia has no known ties to Uganda, yet the country has struck a deal with the United States to accept deportees.

Other reports have indicated that the agreement specifies that the Ugandan authorities would take immigrants from specific regions, primarily Asia and Africa. This raises further questions about the rationale behind relocating Abrego Garcia to a country with which he has no established connections.