Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Administration Threatens to Deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda Days After He Was Released From Federal Custody

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Source: MEGA

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is reportedly set to be deported to Uganda.

Profile Image

Aug. 23 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Trump administration has allegedly threatened to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an undocumented Salvadoran national, to Uganda only days after being released from federal custody, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This decision has sparked outrage and raised numerous questions regarding the fairness and legality of the expulsion process.

Article continues below advertisement

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

donald trump administration deport abrego garcia uganda
Source: MEGA

Senator Chris Van Hollen spoke with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia was initially arrested in Maryland back in March. At the time, he was one of more than 200 immigrants deported to El Salvador, where many have faced dire conditions in the notorious CECOT prison.

Reports indicate that these detainees were imprisoned without due process, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the judicial system and human rights conditions under the administration's immigration policies.

Following his deportation to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was eventually brought back to the United States due to a federal court order. Upon his return, he was placed in federal custody and charged with human smuggling. However, just a few days ago, he was released and returned to Maryland, pending his trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Uganda

donald trump administration deport abrego garcia uganda
Source: Unsplash

The Trump administration eventually brought Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador.

Despite being out of custody, the recent developments have caught Abrego Garcia's legal team off guard.

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified Abrego Garcia's counsel by email on August 22, stating: "Let this email serve as notice that DHS may remove your client, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to Uganda no earlier than 72 hours from now (absent weekends)."

The correspondence goes on to instruct Abrego Garcia to report to ICE's Baltimore office for further processing.

The timing of this email has left many baffled. Abrego Garcia has no known ties to Uganda, yet the country has struck a deal with the United States to accept deportees.

Other reports have indicated that the agreement specifies that the Ugandan authorities would take immigrants from specific regions, primarily Asia and Africa. This raises further questions about the rationale behind relocating Abrego Garcia to a country with which he has no established connections.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump vs. Abrego Garcia

donald trump administration deport abrego garcia uganda
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a doctored image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's hand tattoos.

Abrego Garcia's life in Maryland is firmly rooted. He resides with his wife and children and was employed as a sheet metal worker at the time of his initial arrest.

The Trump administration has alleged that he is affiliated with MS-13, a violent Salvadoran gang, which has increased the stakes of his pending deportation. This claim gained additional attention when President Donald Trump infamously referenced a digitally manipulated photo, purportedly showing Abrego Garcia with "MS-13" tattooed on his knuckles.

When questioned about the authenticity of the image, Trump expressed disbelief, stating: "And you think it was photoshopped? Well, don't photoshop it, go look at his hand. He had 'MS-13.'"

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Sasha, Barack and Michelle Obama

EXCLUSIVE: 'Secretly Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama Issue Desperate Dating Advice to Kids as they 'Don't Want Their Children to End Up Like Them'

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of 'Weeping Under His Bed Covers' to Pal Jeffrey Epstein Over Bankruptcy Woes — After 'Repeatedly Begging Pedophile to Get him Top Model's Number'

'Unlawful Removal.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

donald trump administration deport abrego garcia uganda
Source: MEGA

Abrego Garcia was originally accidentally deported due to a 'clerical error'.

The 30-year-old's lawyer wrote: "The government is attempting to use this case — and this Court — to punish Mr. Abrego for successfully fighting his unlawful removal. That is a constitutional violation of the most basic sort. The Indictment must be dismissed."

Although motions to dismiss on such grounds are rarely granted, his attorneys insist: "If there has ever been a case for dismissal on those grounds, this is that case."

The potential deportation of Abrego Garcia has ignited protests as activists, human rights advocates, and community members have rallied behind him, claiming that this situation exemplifies the injustices of the current immigration system.

One activist stated: "This is not just a legal issue; it's a human issue. Kilmar deserves the right to stay with his family.

"We cannot allow the administration to continue to forcibly separate families and risk individuals' safety by sending them to countries they have no ties to."

Abrego Garcia's trial is scheduled for January 2026.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.