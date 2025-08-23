EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson Looking to Put Her 'Strong Sex Drive' to Use With a Much-Younger Boytoy... But He Has to Sign an NDA!

An insider said: "Jessica would love to have a boyfriend right now. But it's been challenging to find that right person and she's confident she will in time.

"In the meantime, she's cutting loose and serving her needs by hooking up with guys for some casual fun and games. It may sound crude, but she feels it's good practice. Simpson has a strong sex drive and she thinks there's nothing wrong with exploring other avenues to feel satisfied."

Jessica is following the lead of fellow cougar Charlize Theron, 49, who recently dished on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that she had a one-night stand with a man half her age that she said was "really f-----g amazing."