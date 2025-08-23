EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson Looking to Put Her 'Strong Sex Drive' to Use With a Much-Younger Boytoy... But He Has to Sign an NDA!
Aspiring cougar Jessica Simpson hasn't had much luck finding a new beau, but sources said she's willing to settle for a boytoy for some no-strings-attached hookups, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the 45-year-old pop star split from former NFL player Eric Johnson, also 45, earlier this year after 10 years of marriage and is now single and very ready to mingle.
Jess' Desire To Have A Boyfriend
An insider said: "Jessica would love to have a boyfriend right now. But it's been challenging to find that right person and she's confident she will in time.
"In the meantime, she's cutting loose and serving her needs by hooking up with guys for some casual fun and games. It may sound crude, but she feels it's good practice. Simpson has a strong sex drive and she thinks there's nothing wrong with exploring other avenues to feel satisfied."
Jessica is following the lead of fellow cougar Charlize Theron, 49, who recently dished on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that she had a one-night stand with a man half her age that she said was "really f-----g amazing."
According to the source, Simpson is also more interested in younger guys in their 20s and 30s.
"Jessica is a very visual person, and younger guys, with their smooth skin and rock-hard bodies, are more attractive than most older guys," the source said.
"They also have way better stamina, which really suits Jessica right now because she's looking to explore that side of herself again. She's not looking to get emotionally involved – she's making it very clear from the start that she's only interested in one thing.
"Of course, the guys will have to sign NDAs and she'll vet them closely, but spending time with them is a nice way to get her confidence back."
Jess Is Ready To Find Love Again After Divorce
EXCLUSIVE: 'The Sound of Music' Turns 60! Radar Lifts the Lid on Film's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets... Including the Moment Julie Andrews Was Nearly Blown Away
But she also hasn't given up on looking for a more serious relationship and is putting the word out to friends to introduce her to any eligible men they know, said a source.
The insider added: "There are plenty of options for her. She's stunning and very well connected and a bit of an enigma for the younger generation of men."
She even told Jenna Bush Hager she was eager to be set up during a recent appearance on the Today show.
"I'd totally jump on that. Yes, I'm single ... I'm ready," Simpson gushed.