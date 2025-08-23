Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jessica Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson Looking to Put Her 'Strong Sex Drive' to Use With a Much-Younger Boytoy... But He Has to Sign an NDA!

photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson is looking for a younger boyfriend after her split, requiring him to sign an NDA.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 23 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aspiring cougar Jessica Simpson hasn't had much luck finding a new beau, but sources said she's willing to settle for a boytoy for some no-strings-attached hookups, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, the 45-year-old pop star split from former NFL player Eric Johnson, also 45, earlier this year after 10 years of marriage and is now single and very ready to mingle.

Article continues below advertisement

Jess' Desire To Have A Boyfriend

Article continues below advertisement
Jenna Bush Hager heard Jessica Simpson is ready to be set up with eligible men.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager heard Jessica Simpson is ready to be set up with eligible men.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Jessica would love to have a boyfriend right now. But it's been challenging to find that right person and she's confident she will in time.

"In the meantime, she's cutting loose and serving her needs by hooking up with guys for some casual fun and games. It may sound crude, but she feels it's good practice. Simpson has a strong sex drive and she thinks there's nothing wrong with exploring other avenues to feel satisfied."

Jessica is following the lead of fellow cougar Charlize Theron, 49, who recently dished on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that she had a one-night stand with a man half her age that she said was "really f-----g amazing."

Article continues below advertisement
Charlize Theron revealed having an amazing one-night stand with a man half her age.
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron revealed having an amazing one-night stand with a man half her age.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, Simpson is also more interested in younger guys in their 20s and 30s.

"Jessica is a very visual person, and younger guys, with their smooth skin and rock-hard bodies, are more attractive than most older guys," the source said.

"They also have way better stamina, which really suits Jessica right now because she's looking to explore that side of herself again. She's not looking to get emotionally involved – she's making it very clear from the start that she's only interested in one thing.

"Of course, the guys will have to sign NDAs and she'll vet them closely, but spending time with them is a nice way to get her confidence back."

Article continues below advertisement

Jess Is Ready To Find Love Again After Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Julie Andrews in 'The Sound of Music'

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Sound of Music' Turns 60! Radar Lifts the Lid on Film's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets... Including the Moment Julie Andrews Was Nearly Blown Away

photo of Jackie Kennedy, JFK and Marilyn Monrie

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy Tried 'to Save' Marilyn Monroe – We Reveal How the Former First Lady Stepped in to Help the Woman Accused of Having an Affair With Her Husband JFK

Article continues below advertisement
Simpson prefers younger men for no-strings-attached fun.
Source: MEGA

Simpson prefers younger men for no-strings-attached fun.

But she also hasn't given up on looking for a more serious relationship and is putting the word out to friends to introduce her to any eligible men they know, said a source.

The insider added: "There are plenty of options for her. She's stunning and very well connected and a bit of an enigma for the younger generation of men."

She even told Jenna Bush Hager she was eager to be set up during a recent appearance on the Today show.

"I'd totally jump on that. Yes, I'm single ... I'm ready," Simpson gushed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.