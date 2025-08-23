EXCLUSIVE: 'The Sound of Music' Turns 60! Radar Lifts the Lid on Film's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets... Including the Moment Julie Andrews Was Nearly Blown Away

The movie is based on the 1959 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein stage play, which itself was based on Maria von Trapp's 1949 memoir, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, about her experiences with the children, her marriage to Georg, and their 1938 escape.

Directed by Robert Wise and starring Julie Andrews as a nun named Maria, turned governess, and Christopher Plummer as the widowed father of seven and naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp, the film tells the love story between the two as the family is forced to flee the Nazis in pre-war Austria.

The hills weren't the only places that were alive with The Sound of Music in 1965 – the epic musical drama was everywhere, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. And for five years, it was the highest-grossing movie of all time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During filming, a miserable Plummer probably wanted to make his own escape from the movie. In his 2008 autobiography, In Spite of Myself, he called it The Sound of Mucus and dubbed it "S&M."

"I was a bit bored with the character," Plummer explained. "Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean, it can't appeal to every person in the world. It's not my cup of tea."

Meanwhile, the role of Maria blew Andrews away... literally. During the opening scene of Maria twirling on the mountain, it was not only rainy and cold, but there "was a jet helicopter," she explained.

"And the downdraft from those jets was so strong that every time the helicopter circled around me, the downdraft just flattened me into the grass. And I mean flattened. It was fine for a couple of takes, but after that you begin to get just a little bit angry... I really tried. I mean, I braced myself. I thought, 'It's not going to get me this time.' And every single time, I bit the dust."