Last Chapter: Julie Andrews, 88, 'Embracing Her Final Days' by Playing Beloved Show Tunes and Savoring Life's Simple Joys

In 2022, Andrews also reflected on her feature film debut in the Walt Disney megahit Mary Poppins, for which she took home the Academy Award for Best Actress.

"It was a brand new thing in my life that I'd never done before. It was for Walt Disney, of course, and the songs in Mary Poppins had a kind of Vaudeville quality to them," she fondly shared with Vanity Fair.

"I think it's what attracted me to the role, because all that kind of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Jolly Holiday music was very much like the kind of things that you hear in English vaudeville."

Andrews rose to fame while performing in big-time Broadway musicals including My Fair Lady in 1956, and Camelot in 1960.