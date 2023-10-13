Last Chapter: Julie Andrews, 88, 'Embracing Her Final Days' by Playing Beloved Show Tunes and Savoring Life's Simple Joys
Julie Andrews is making the most of her life at 88 by playing her cherished show tunes on repeat and savoring the small things that bring her joy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the Princess Diaries star constantly fills her Hamptons household with classic songs that make her heart sing, according to a new report.
"It's a testament to her enduring love for the art form," a pal shared. "Every moment in this final chapter is savored with appreciation for life's simplest yet most profound pleasures."
The friend told the National Enquirer, "The laughter of loved ones, the fragrance of fresh blossoms, and the timeless refrains of Broadway classics fill her days!"
Andrews recently celebrated her birthday on October 1 after being spotted out and about while picking up a bouquet of flowers at the Sag Harbor farmers market.
The Sound of Music sensation appeared to be in great spirits, flashing a smile at cameras as she moved around with the help of a cane.
Andrews previously shared how she celebrated her birthday last year. "I had family at my house, and then the next night, we all went out. And so many well wishes and cards and things like that. I was very moved by it all."
In 2022, Andrews also reflected on her feature film debut in the Walt Disney megahit Mary Poppins, for which she took home the Academy Award for Best Actress.
"It was a brand new thing in my life that I'd never done before. It was for Walt Disney, of course, and the songs in Mary Poppins had a kind of Vaudeville quality to them," she fondly shared with Vanity Fair.
"I think it's what attracted me to the role, because all that kind of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Jolly Holiday music was very much like the kind of things that you hear in English vaudeville."
Andrews rose to fame while performing in big-time Broadway musicals including My Fair Lady in 1956, and Camelot in 1960.
She has continued to secure coveted roles, recently lending her voice as the narrator Lady Whistledown in the two seasons of the Netflix series Bridgerton.
Andrews previously shut down speculation she would make an on-screen cameo during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"No, no, no," she responded when asked if there is a possibility. "You know who Lady Whistledown really is, so I'm afraid it stays with me in the background. But I'm very happy to do that."
Andrews notably also voiced Queen Lillian in the Shrek franchise and Marlena in the Despicable Me franchise.