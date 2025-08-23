EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy Tried 'to Save' Marilyn Monroe – We Reveal How the Former First Lady Stepped in to Help the Woman Accused of Having an Affair With Her Husband JFK
Jackie Kennedy desperately wanted to save Marilyn Monroe – even though the starlet was rumored to be having an affair with the first lady's hubby, John F. Kennedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his page-turner new book, JFK: Public, Private, Secret, author J. Randy Taraborrelli claimed even though the president's alleged affair with Monroe may or may not have happened, Jackie was savvy enough to realize the Kennedys played the emotionally spiraling sex kitten like a yo-yo.
Monroe, of course, was then passed along to JFK's little brother Robert Kennedy.
Jackie Feared Something Could Happen To Marilyn
"She had obviously been trying to reach out to them, and they had continually rebuffed her," wrote Taraborrelli. "Either they wanted her in their lives, or they didn't."
JFK and Bobby were enjoying an association with movie star Monroe one minute and ghosting her the next – and Jackie begged them to stop, fearing something horrible could happen.
Taraborrelli quoted Jackie in his book as warning her husband: "I think she's a suicide waiting to happen. How would you feel if someone treated Caroline [their daughter] the way you are treating Marilyn? Think about that."
Incredibly, according to Taraborrelli, Jackie herself spoke on the phone with Monroe, who, after singing that infamous, breathy version of "Happy Birthday" to JFK in NYC, tried to call him. But to her shock, Jackie answered the phone instead.
Knowing about Monroe's fragile condition, Jackie carefully dismissed her husband's alleged fling with sarcasm: "Marilyn, you'll marry Jack, that's great," said Jackie, by Taraborrelli's account.
"And you'll move into the White House, and you'll assume the responsibilities of the first lady. And I'll move out, and you'll have all the problems."
Just over a month later, that something horrible happened: Marilyn was found dead at age 36, lying nude face-down on her bed in her Los Angeles home on Aug. 4, 1962.
Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered?
With empty bottles of pills prescribed to treat her depression littered around the room, police concluded she'd died by "a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide."
Some, of course, still believe Monroe was murdered – silenced forever because of what she knew about Bobby and JFK.