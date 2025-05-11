'Sound of Music' Secrets Exposed: Brutal Injuries on Set, Filming Scenes While Drunk and The Hollywood Icon Who Almost Landed The Lead Role Over Julie Andrews

The Sound of Music focuses on the heartwarming story of a free-spirited nanny brightening the lives of seven children and their widower father.

But the movie, and the stage musical that preceded it, also recounts the serious drama of the von Trapp family's escape from Austria as the country was taken over by Nazi Germany.

The real Maria von Trapp told her family's tale in the book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, and Hollywood was eager to snatch up the rights – but only wanted the title.

However, Maria stood her ground, wanting her family's entire adventure to be told.

In 1956, Paramount Pictures purchased the United States film rights to the book, with the intention of casting Audrey Hepburn as Maria. But the studio eventually dropped its option, clearing the way for the stage version of The Sound of Music, starring Mary Martin.

The musical won six Tony Awards in 1960, including Best Musical, and later that year 20th Century Fox bought the film adaptation rights to the stage show for $1.25 million.