EXCLUSIVE: Newly-Single Jessica Simpson Plunging Back into Dating Pool as She's 'Starved of Sex'
Newly single Jessica Simpson is not only ready to mingle, but she's dying to knock boots after a major dry spell following her split from husband Eric Johnson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But her friends worry she may spiral out of control as she pursues Jeremy Renner and other men, sources said.
"She hasn't had sex in a long time, and they get that she wants to have fun, but she's not being smart about it," said an insider about the 44-year-old, whose 10-year marriage to Johnson just unraveled.
And she's not playing hard to get. When Renner, 54, shared a shirtless workout video on Instagram, Simpson posted a fire emoji in the comments section.
The Marvel star was quick to "like" her comment, and their online flirt fest continued from there.
The pair had a rumored fling in 2009, though both denied it. But Jeremy is not the only Hollywood hunk Simpson is interested in these days.
An insider said: "Guys have been flooding her DMs on social media and she's talking to many of them. She's on a mission to sow her wild oats, which is fine, as long as it's within reason. But her friends are concerned because she has a highly addictive personality and she's throwing herself at guys and about to go on a tear.
"They remember the last time she went crazy on men. It wasn't a pretty picture. Now she's a mother of three and she's coming across as a desperate floozy. The fear is she'll wind up getting hurt."