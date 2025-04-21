EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How U.S. Military Hid 140 Pedophile Priests – And the MASSIVE Cover-Up to Keep Shameful History of Abuse Secret

Over three decades after the Catholic Church's disgraceful history of sexual abuse exploded into public scandal, at least 140 Catholic predator priests served in the military among the brave men and women who risk their lives to safeguard democracy here and abroad.

A shocking investigation ripped the lid off the discredited clerics who have worked over the years in the sprawling Archdiocese for the Military Services (AMS), the arm of the Catholic Church ministering to the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans Affairs hospitals and federal employees serving outside the country.

"For decades, the Catholic hierarchy in America used the military as a dumping ground for problem priests," said David Clohessy, a leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). "It's tragic and horrible."