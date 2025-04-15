Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Sued by FOURTH Woman for Sexual Assault — Saying He Attacked Her Twice in 2005

The boyband star has been dogged by claims of sexual assault in recent years as multiple women have come forward claiming he abused them.

Carter, who has denied the previous allegations, also claimed the current lawsuit's claims were baseless via his attorneys Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr.

They claimed Penly's lawsuit is "just more of the same nonsense" designed to "inflict maximum damage on the singer and his family".

According to Penly, she met Carter in 2004 when she was aged 19.