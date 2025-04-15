Your tip
Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Sued by FOURTH Woman for Sexual Assault — Saying He Attacked Her Twice in 2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault for the fourth time after woman claims he raped her when she was 19.

April 15 2025, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Nick Carter has been hit with a fourth sexual assault allegation after a women claimed he raped her twice when she was just 19,

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Backstreet Boys singer, 45, is being sued for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress by a woman named Laura Penly, who also claims he gave her multiple sexually transmitted diseases, according to legal documents.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carter's rape accuser also claims he gave her multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

The boyband star has been dogged by claims of sexual assault in recent years as multiple women have come forward claiming he abused them.

Carter, who has denied the previous allegations, also claimed the current lawsuit's claims were baseless via his attorneys Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr.

They claimed Penly's lawsuit is "just more of the same nonsense" designed to "inflict maximum damage on the singer and his family".

According to Penly, she met Carter in 2004 when she was aged 19.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The boyband star's legal woes have stunned his bandmates.

She alleges they began a consensual relationship over several weeks, which included trysts at an apartment in Los Angeles where they would spend time together and have sex.

The plaintiff claims she asked Carter to wear a condom when they were intimate.

However, he allegedly refused and said that he was "clean," meaning he was free of any STDs.

According to Penly, she visited the L.A. apartment in early 2005, but told Carter she didn't want to have sex that day.

He allegedly responded by telling her the only reason she was at the apartment was so that they could have sex.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carter's attorneys have hit back at his latest accuser's claims, saying they are 'just more of the same nonsense'.

Penly claims the Backstreet Boys member proceeded to lift her in the air and throw her onto his bed.

She says he pushed her over on the side of the bed and penetrated her vagina from behind even as she said "no" to him repeatedly.

Penly claims Carter did not use a condom when he allegedly raped her.

Afterward, she alleges he told her to never speak of the rape because she would never be believed.

Despite the distressing way in which they parted, she claimed Carter reached out to her several months later to apologize and ask her to visit him again.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carter's legal team highlighted accuser's financial and legal trouble, plus the fact she's previously been sued for fraud.

But their next meeting in L.A. was allegedly a repeat of the previous assault, as Penly claims she again told Carter she didn't want to have sex after he brought her into his bedroom.

Her lawsuit contends she refused sex multiple times, and then after Carter allegedly penetrated her against her will, she says she repeatedly asked him to stop.

Beyond the traumas of the alleged sexual assault, Penly says she had to deal with being diagnosed with multiple STDs, which she accuses Carter of infecting her with.

She alleged in her lawsuit that she had never had unprotected sex prior to her relationship with Carter, indicating she believed him to be the culprit.

She allegedly tested positive for HPV, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Penly also says she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

According to Carter's attorney, he doesn't remember ever meeting Penly or having a sexual relationship with her.

They also allege his accuser "has a documented history of financial and legal trouble, has filed for bankruptcy, and has been sued for fraud."

