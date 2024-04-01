Nick Carter’s Mom Suffers Setback in Custody Battle Over Late Daughter’s 9-Year-Old
Nick and Aaron Carter’s mom Jane Schneck was shut down in the family fight for custody of her late daughter Bobbie Jean’s daughter.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Florida judge referred the petition filed by Jane to the Department of Children and Families to “take whatever action they deem appropriate.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jane and her husband Gregory filed a petition for temporary custody of Bobbie Jean’s 9-year-old daughter.
Jane said she was the most suitable parent for the child. They claimed Bella’s biological father died years ago.
In the filing, Jane said 41-year-old Bobbie had given her child a woman named Yvette Rodriguez before her death in December 2023. Jane claimed Yvette was not a relative and had refused to hand over the child.
The court granted Jane’s petition for temporary custody. However, days later, Yvette filed an opposition to Jane’s case.
Yvette explained she was the sister of the child’s biological father. She said the 9-year-old had lived with her since August 2023 until Jane was granted temporary custody.
The aunt said the child was taken to live with Jane after the recent court decision.
Yvette told the court that Bobbie Jean had signed paperwork before her death instructing Yvette to be the guardian of her daughter NOT Jane.
At the recent hearing, the judge scolded Jane and her husband for statements they made in their petition.
The judge noted that they claimed Yvette was not a relative when in fact she was the child’s aunt.
He pointed out that despite their claim the child had little to no contact with Yvette, the evidence showed the child had lived with her aunt for at least 4 months before Bobbie Jean’s death.
“Based on the allegations contained in the Petition, the Court was left with the impression that the child was placed with a stranger shortly before the death of the mother,” the judge noted. He said he granted Jane temporary custody based on the claims.
Further, he agreed with Yvette that Jane did not meet the requirements for custody, per Florida law. As a result, the judge noted, “The child at issue in this case is presently without any legal guardian.” He then directed the matter to be heard by the Department of Children and Families.
Jane and Yvette have yet to respond to the ruling.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bobbie Jean's cause of death was intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.