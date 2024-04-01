Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Nick Carter
Exclusive

Nick Carter’s Mom Suffers Setback in Custody Battle Over Late Daughter’s 9-Year-Old

nick carter aaron carter sister bobbie jean dead daughter custody battle mom suffers setback shut down aunt court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Nick's mom was shut down in court.

By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nick and Aaron Carter’s mom Jane Schneck was shut down in the family fight for custody of her late daughter Bobbie Jean’s daughter.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Florida judge referred the petition filed by Jane to the Department of Children and Families to “take whatever action they deem appropriate.”

Article continues below advertisement
nick carter aaron carter sister bobbie jean dead daughter custody battle mom suffers setback shut down aunt court lawsuit
Source: HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Bobbi Jean faced various legal issues during her lifetime.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jane and her husband Gregory filed a petition for temporary custody of Bobbie Jean’s 9-year-old daughter.

Jane said she was the most suitable parent for the child. They claimed Bella’s biological father died years ago.

In the filing, Jane said 41-year-old Bobbie had given her child a woman named Yvette Rodriguez before her death in December 2023. Jane claimed Yvette was not a relative and had refused to hand over the child.

Article continues below advertisement
nick carter aaron carter sister bobbie jean dead daughter custody battle mom suffers setback shut down aunt court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The family in happier times.

Article continues below advertisement

The court granted Jane’s petition for temporary custody. However, days later, Yvette filed an opposition to Jane’s case.

Yvette explained she was the sister of the child’s biological father. She said the 9-year-old had lived with her since August 2023 until Jane was granted temporary custody.

Article continues below advertisement

The aunt said the child was taken to live with Jane after the recent court decision.

Yvette told the court that Bobbie Jean had signed paperwork before her death instructing Yvette to be the guardian of her daughter NOT Jane.

MORE ON:
Nick Carter
Article continues below advertisement
nick carter aaron carter sister bobbie jean dead daughter custody battle mom suffers setback shut down aunt court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Aaron and Nick were estranged for periods of time before Aaron's tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

At the recent hearing, the judge scolded Jane and her husband for statements they made in their petition.

The judge noted that they claimed Yvette was not a relative when in fact she was the child’s aunt.

Article continues below advertisement

He pointed out that despite their claim the child had little to no contact with Yvette, the evidence showed the child had lived with her aunt for at least 4 months before Bobbie Jean’s death.

“Based on the allegations contained in the Petition, the Court was left with the impression that the child was placed with a stranger shortly before the death of the mother,” the judge noted. He said he granted Jane temporary custody based on the claims.

Article continues below advertisement
nick carter aaron carter sister bobbie jean dead daughter custody battle mom suffers setback shut down aunt court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Aaron and Bobbie Jean died within years of each other.

Further, he agreed with Yvette that Jane did not meet the requirements for custody, per Florida law. As a result, the judge noted, “The child at issue in this case is presently without any legal guardian.” He then directed the matter to be heard by the Department of Children and Families.

Jane and Yvette have yet to respond to the ruling.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bobbie Jean's cause of death was intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.