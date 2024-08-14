Nick Carter Sues Sexual Assault Accuser Melissa Schuman for $2.5M — and Brands Her Lawsuit a ‘Despicable Bid at Recapturing Fame’

Schuman sued Cater last April for alleged sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. She accused him of using "his role, status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault" her.

According to both parties' complaints, Schuman accepted Carter's invitation to hang out with friends at his apartment in Santa Monica shortly after they met in 2003 as cast members on the set of teen horror movie The Hollow. But while they agreed on this point, their lawsuits contradicted each other on nearly every other detail.

Schuman alleged Carter gave her alcohol she suspected was laced with "flunitrazepam or a similar drug". She said he then led her into a bathroom where he performed oral sex on her against her will before taking her into another bathroom and forcing her to do the same to him.