Nick Carter Diagnosed With PTSD Amid Sex Assault Allegations Hell, Therapist Tells Judge
Embattled Backstreet Boys alum Nick Carter has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder – and a therapist believes the disorder is the result of the sexual assault allegations against the singer.
New court documents show the 44-year-old songster was diagnosed with PTSD after one of his alleged victims, Melissa Schuman, 39, first accused Carter of sexual assault in 2017.
Therapist Geri Smith told a court while testifying in connection to the lawsuit against Carter: “I had a therapy session with Mr. Carter, and I learned that a woman from his past, Melissa Schuman, had recently accused him of sexual assault.”
Smith noted the former pop sensation was “extremely shaken” and “vehemently denied the allegations and how Ms. Schuman was trying to portray him as a sexual predator” when she met with him in November 2017.
The licensed marriage and family therapist testified: “In subsequent sessions starting from December 2017 and continuing through the present, I observed that Ms. Schuman’s public accusations of sexual assault had severely and negatively impacted Mr. Carter’s mental health, physical health, and overall well-being.
“During this timeframe, I also observed Mr. Carter’s willingness to fight for his family, his reputation and for the truth to come out about Ms. Schuman’s sexual assault allegations despite the emotional trauma he suffered and continues to suffer.”
She concluded her April 2023 testimony: “Based on my personal observations and experience as a licensed therapist, I diagnosed Mr. Carter with suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome that was directly caused by Ms. Schuman’s allegations that I strongly believe to be false.”
The court documents detailing Smith’s testimony surfaced this week after Melissa Schuman and Shannon Ruth sued Carter for sexual assault in April 2023.
Schuman, a former member of pop group Dream, alleged Carter sexually assaulted her and stole her virginity in 2002 in a Santa Monica apartment when he was 22 and she was still just 18.
The sexual assault lawsuit alleged: “[Schuman’s] roommate and childhood friend and [Carter’s] friend were in the apartment in Santa Monica the night [Carter] sexually assaulted [Melissa].
“Right after the assault, [Schuman] informed her manager (who made arrangements to keep [Schuman] away from [Carter] while on set), her roommate, her mother, and another actor.”
Carter – whose younger brother Aaron Carter passed away in November 2022 – later countersued Schuman, Schuman’s father, and Ruth for $2 million after accusing the trio of conspiring to create false accusations to extort a settlement.
The former Backstreet Boys star also requested the court put Schuman’s case on pause pending the outcome of his $2 million countersuit.
Schuman opposed that request in a filing, arguing: “[Carter’s] request would require [Schuman] to wait to litigate her California claims until after the Nevada case – currently stayed and on appeal – is finally adjudicated.”
She continued: “This could take years. Additionally, California courts and juries are in a far better position to enforce and adjudicate California’s statutes addressing the problems with sexual assaults that occur in California than are Nevada’s juries.”
In Touch was the first to obtain the court documents detailing Carter’s therapist’s April 2023 testimony. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Carter's team for comment.