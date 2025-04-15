Your tip
Aaron Carter

More Carter Family Pain: Angel Reveals Sister Bobbie Jean Was 'Too Far Gone' to Save from Addiction After Brother Aaron's Death

Photo of Angel Carter
Source: MEGA

Angel admitted Bobbie felt like 'nobody cared about her.'

April 15 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Angel Carter has revealed her sister Bobbie Jean was "too far gone" to save from addiction.

In the new Paramount+ documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, Angel opened up about the unbearable pain her family felt after the death of her siblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

angel carter
Source: MEGA

'The Carters: Hurts to Love You' is a two-part documentary that was directed by Soleil Moon Frye.

Angel's husband, Corey Conrad, recalled in the doc how his wife felt a sense of hope that Bobbie could be saved before their family would have to deal with yet another tragedy following the death of Aaron Carter at the age of 34.

Corey said: "After Aaron passed, Angel thought, ‘Maybe this is a wake-up call for BJ,' because BJ had struggled with addiction and sobriety for many, many, many years."

Angel explained how she wasn't fully aware of how serious Bobbie's addiction was – which she struggled with since the age of 13 – because she was "so good at hiding it."

Angel then explained how her late sister "did not want help" and that "she was too far gone," before adding: "She actually told me, ‘If I can find a way to do drugs, I will.'"

She continued: "When she died on Dec. 23, 2023, she died by fentanyl. She always felt like the black sheep of the family, like no one cared about her."

angel carter
Source: MEGA

Out of the five Carter siblings, only Angel and the Backstreet Boys singer remain.

Back in December 2023, Bobbie tragically died at 41 years old—just a little over a year after Aaron died in November 2022.

The Aaron's Party (Come and Get It) singer was initially found in the bathtub of his California home, and a few months later, in April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death accidental.

The family also dealt with another horrible tragedy in January 2012, when Leslie died of an apparent overdose at age 25.

Following Bobbie's unexpected death, Angel posted a special tribute to her older sister.

Along with photos of Bobbie as a young girl, she wrote: "To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.

"We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home."

