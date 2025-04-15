More Carter Family Pain: Angel Reveals Sister Bobbie Jean Was 'Too Far Gone' to Save from Addiction After Brother Aaron's Death

The Carters: Hurts to Love You is a two-part documentary that was directed by Soleil Moon Frye – who is also a former child star.

Angel's husband, Corey Conrad, recalled in the doc how his wife felt a sense of hope that Bobbie could be saved before their family would have to deal with yet another tragedy following the death of Aaron Carter at the age of 34.

Corey said: "After Aaron passed, Angel thought, ‘Maybe this is a wake-up call for BJ,' because BJ had struggled with addiction and sobriety for many, many, many years."

Angel explained how she wasn't fully aware of how serious Bobbie's addiction was – which she struggled with since the age of 13 – because she was "so good at hiding it."