EXCLUSIVE: On the Edge — Fears Erupt Bipolar Amanda Bynes Will Never Survive Toxic Tinseltown

Troubled Amanda Bynes is trying to rebuild her life, but insiders insist that loved ones are worried sick the fallen star is looking for attention in all the wrong places – and they're urging her to quit Hollywood and seek a low-key life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources confided the 39-year-old former child actress set off alarm bells again when she modeled a new hairdo and her latest tattoo in a TikTok video.

"My best friend Dylan and I have been best friends for 10 years," Amanda told followers. "And to mark our best friend anniversary, we got matching Roman numeral 'Xs' for the number 10.

"I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage."

And noting her restyled hairdo, she added: "I finally grew my bangs out. I'm so excited right now."