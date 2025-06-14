EXCLUSIVE: On the Edge — Fears Erupt Bipolar Amanda Bynes Will Never Survive Toxic Tinseltown
Troubled Amanda Bynes is trying to rebuild her life, but insiders insist that loved ones are worried sick the fallen star is looking for attention in all the wrong places – and they're urging her to quit Hollywood and seek a low-key life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources confided the 39-year-old former child actress set off alarm bells again when she modeled a new hairdo and her latest tattoo in a TikTok video.
"My best friend Dylan and I have been best friends for 10 years," Amanda told followers. "And to mark our best friend anniversary, we got matching Roman numeral 'Xs' for the number 10.
"I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage."
And noting her restyled hairdo, she added: "I finally grew my bangs out. I'm so excited right now."
Shocking Appearance
But an insider said the Easy A beauty is looking puffy and "her dramatically altered appearance is giving loved ones cause for serious concern. Anyone can see how bloated she is. All the years of abuse have taken a toll.
They added: "She still has lots of people in her life who love her and are proud of her for picking up the pieces and staying clean.
"But they're shocked by her transformation.
"She looks so vulnerable, not to mention unhealthy."
In April, the What a Girl Wants star announced she had joined porn site OnlyFans, but with no X-rated material.
Health Battles
"I'm doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans ... I won't be posting any sleazy content," she wrote.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Hairspray actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
In 2013, she was placed in a psychiatric hospital by her alarmed parents, who told a court that Amanda "is obsessed with the idea that she and others are 'ugly.'
A source said: "She talks incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she wants to have completed ... We are concerned that the surgeries she wants to have are dangerous and detrimental to her health."
In 2015, Bynes revealed she had "definitely abused Adderall," a drug used to treat ADHD, to suppress her appetite and lose weight.
She's also been busted for drug possession, DUI and reckless driving.
Now sober, her behavior continues to raise eyebrows.
Our source said: "Her problems started and ended with Hollywood, so why is she on social media?
"And she's still living in L.A. Her friends don't think she will fully recover until she leaves that life behind."