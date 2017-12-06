Anxiety, Depression & Erratic Behavior! Inside Amanda Byne’s ‘Major Relapse’ Meltdown

"She'd seemed to find a middle ground, but friends recently became concerned when they noticed her behavior starting to change for the worse. "She seemed depressed, and then anxious and erratic. She claims she's still taking her meds and is in treatment, but something sent her spiraling, and now she's hanging by a thread." Photo credit: Getty Images

Another concerned source warned Radar: "It's a major relapse." Photo credit: MEGA

According to insiders, three years after making headlines for her outrageous antics, including starting a fire in a stranger's driveway, Amanda's life seemed to be on the upswing. She was on medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and re-enrolled at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Photo credit: MEGA

"She began taking classes in the fall, even though she was kicked out previously for showing up high as a kite. She seemed upbeat and talked about returning to TV," revealed the insider. Photo credit: Getty Images

Another source snitched to Radar: "Her classmates said she was quiet, studied hard and kept her head down." But recently Amanda began backsliding, insiders said. Photo credit: MEGA

"The last time I saw her, she was feeding the homeless at a church, and she looked out of it. She's often confused as she's on a lot of meds," spilled an inside source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Amanda — who starred in the TV series "All That" and "What I Like About You" — is also down over her stalled career, sources said. "She hasn't been able to get an acting job, let alone a meeting with a producer or director, which has increased her anxiety." Photo credit: Getty Images