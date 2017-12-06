Anxiety, Depression & Erratic Behavior! Inside Amanda Byne’s ‘Major Relapse’ Meltdown

Troubled ex-child star Amanda Bynes has suffered a "major relapse" in her struggle
with mental illness
, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 31-year-old former Nickelodeon actress — who's been busted for DUI and marijuana possession, admitted to a psych ward and done a stint in rehab — is paranoid, depressed and acting erratically, sources said. "Amanda has been struggling to regain control of her life." Click through to find out more about the star's most recent meltdown.
Photo credit: Getty Images
"She'd seemed to find a middle ground, but friends recently became concerned when they noticed her behavior starting to change for the worse. "She seemed depressed, and then anxious and erratic. She claims she's still taking her meds and is in treatment, but something sent her spiraling, and now she's hanging by a thread."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Another concerned source warned Radar: "It's a major relapse."
According to insiders, three years after making headlines for her outrageous antics, including starting a fire in a stranger's driveway, Amanda's life seemed to be on the upswing. She was on medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and re-enrolled at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.
"She began taking classes in the fall, even though she was kicked out previously for showing up high as a kite. She seemed upbeat and talked about returning to TV," revealed the insider.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Another source snitched to Radar: "Her classmates said she was quiet, studied hard and kept her head down." But recently Amanda began backsliding, insiders said.
"The last time I saw her, she was feeding the homeless at a church, and she looked out of it. She's often confused as she's on a lot of meds," spilled an inside source.
Amanda — who starred in the TV series "All That" and "What I Like About You" — is also down over her stalled career, sources said. "She hasn't been able to get an acting job, let alone a meeting with a producer or director, which has increased her anxiety."
Photo credit: Getty Images
In June, she was granted control of her finances by the court, but sources claimed that may have been premature. "Her family is worried because her spending has gone through the roof," revealed the insider. "She's paranoid that people are spying on her, and she's taken to wearing wigs and other disguises even when she's at home! The fear is that she's having another mental breakdown."
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.