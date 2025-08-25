Retired MLB Star Roger Clemens Outs 'Champion Golfer' Donald Trump as Last-placed Loser

Clemens, whose nickname was the "Rocket" as a player, took to Instagram to boast about having a better score than avid golfer Trump, who has claimed multiple victories at his luxury golf club's championships.

His post featured four players listed on the Trump National Golf Club scorecard, which Trump signed with his signature thick black Sharpie marker across the center. Clemens was listed as "Rocket" alongside his son "Kacy C," John O" and "45/47," referring to the president's two separate terms in the White House.

The retired pitcher captioned the post: "For everyone asking about the scorecard! Mr. President didn’t miss a fairway!!"