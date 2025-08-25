Retired MLB Star Roger Clemens Outs 'Champion Golfer' Donald Trump as Last-placed Loser
Legendary MLB pitcher Roger Clemens has accidentally outted Donald Trump as a golf loser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clemens, 63, who suffered a performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) scandal during his career, shared the president's last-place finish from their weekend golf round over the weekend – and had the scorecard to prove it.
Clemens Shares Scores From Weekend Round With President
Clemens, whose nickname was the "Rocket" as a player, took to Instagram to boast about having a better score than avid golfer Trump, who has claimed multiple victories at his luxury golf club's championships.
His post featured four players listed on the Trump National Golf Club scorecard, which Trump signed with his signature thick black Sharpie marker across the center. Clemens was listed as "Rocket" alongside his son "Kacy C," John O" and "45/47," referring to the president's two separate terms in the White House.
The retired pitcher captioned the post: "For everyone asking about the scorecard! Mr. President didn’t miss a fairway!!"
Trump's Sparks 'Cheating' Accusations During Scotland Golf Trip
The former New York Yankee and Boston Red Sox pitcher's son, Kacy, 31, took first place with a score of 69.
John O’Leary, who is the director of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, secured second place with a score of 71, followed by the "Rocket" in third-place with a 76, and Trump finished dead last with a score of 77.
Clemens' post outing Trump's last-place finish came after the president was relentlessly mocked for seemingly getting caught cheating during a round at his new club in Scotland.
A video clip went viral showing Trump's golf cart pulling across the fairway before stopping at the spot where a security service agent was seen casually dropping a golf ball from their pocket.
Trump Has Claimed Multiple Victories at His Clubs' Tournaments
Trump has long been accused of being a cheater in golf despite dedicating a very generous amount of his time outside the Oval Office playing at his private clubs.
Sportswriter Rick Reilly, the author of Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, slammed the president after his Scotland round went viral.
He wrote on X: "So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it's not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never. Our president is a f------ golf cheat."
The president claiming numerous victories at his club championships has also raised eyebrows.
Just this year alone Trump claimed to win the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, though local news reported no one saw him play in the tournament and the win "caused surprise among attendees and followers of the event."
He also claimed to win the Club Championship at the same club in March.
A month after his second win at Trump International West Palm Best, far-right MAGA influencer Laura Loomer gushed over the president's victory at the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.
While Loomer shared Trump came out on top, he actually tied with another player.
Still, the tie did not stop Trump from boasting about how he "won" to reporters, saying: "It's good to win. You heard I won, right? Did you hear I won? Just to back it up from there, I won. I like to win."