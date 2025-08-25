EXCLUSIVE: Vladimir Putin 'Puts Authors of New Biography on Kill List' After Book 'Unmasked' Despot's 'Teen Pin-Up Girlfriend' — And Branded his Dad Even More Insane Than Him
Vladimir Putin "has added two investigative journalists to a Kremlin kill list" after their explosive new biography alleged the Russian president groomed a teenage model and that his late father was even more unhinged than him, security sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Insiders say research carried out by Roman Badanin, 46, and Mikhail Rubin, 42, co-authors of The Tsar in Person: How Vladimir Putin Fooled Us All, has triggered direct threats from Moscow.
Putin's Personal Life Put On Blast
It led to them publishing lurid details of Putin's private life and his family history in their newly-released tome.
The book alleges Putin had a secret relationship with 17-year-old Alisa Kharcheva, who posed in an erotic calendar, and portrays his father as a violent bully who once gouged out a woman's eye with a pitchfork.
Russian exiles say the Kremlin's response has been brutal – and are "warning the writers they could now be in Putin's firing line."
A source told us: "When authors expose Putin's private corruption, they are marked for death. This book unmasks both the dictator and his family, and that is why they have been put on Putin's long kill list.
"They are going to spend the rest of their lives watching their backs, wherever they live."
Another insider said: "The Kremlin wants this material buried – Putin is terrified of being seen as a predator and the son of a lunatic."
According to the authors, Putin's aides allegedly arranged for Kharcheva to visit his suburban residence soon after her raunchy calendar appeared.
The model, now 32, later enrolled at Moscow's elite MGIMO university despite previously failing entry exams elsewhere, which critics described as "a reward from Putin."
And in 2015, she acquired a luxury Moscow apartment through businessman Grigory Baevsky, an associate of oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, one of the Russian despot's oldest friends.
The new book on Putin also revisits a notorious blog post in which Kharcheva marked Putin's 60th birthday with the slogan P---- for Putin, posing with a kitten and a portrait of the leader. She quickly deleted it, removing her old photos from public view.
When asked in 2016 about her property deal, she said: "We bought this flat with a mortgage. And we pay that mortgage to this day."
Even more shocking are claims in the book about Putin's father, Vladimir Spiridonovich.
Villager Anfisa Kormilitsyna is quoted by the authors saying: "He broke through the gate with a pitchfork and hit Marusya (Putin's mother) right in the face. In short, he accidentally gouged out her eye."
She added Maria's family forced him to marry her to avoid trial.
Roman Badanin claimed: "This was a man notorious for lifting young girls' skirts and humiliating them."
The Kremlin has long sought to quash unflattering accounts of Putin's life.
In recent years Moscow has banned books on LGBTQ rights, pulled works by Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich from shelves and censored history texts.
Western intelligence agencies have repeatedly accused Putin of authorizing assassinations abroad, including the poisonings of Alexander Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal.
Putin, 72, continues to present his parents as models of virtue, once declaring: "Never did I see my father drunk. I never heard a single swear word from him."