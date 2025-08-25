'Superman' Star Dean Cain, 59, Mercilessly Mocked for Struggling Through Training Course in 'Pathetic' Performance After 90s Actor Signed Up With ICE

Cain attempted to navigate an obstacle course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia, but struggled as he tried to get over a wall. He was then captured crawling on his knees through a barrel, and then slowly made his way through the course while holding a dummy.

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor's awful showing led plenty on social media to mock him, as one person joked: "Yeah, he’s not ready to be put on the field."

Another added: "Dean Cain is going for that blue ribbon. This is not training; it looks like a human being training for a local dog show," and a user said, "Faster than a speeding bullet... kinda."

"He couldn’t pass the test for Mall Cop, so he joined ICE, hoping to restart his failed career," one person raged, and one simply said, "Pathetic."