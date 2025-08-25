Your tip
'Superman' Star Dean Cain, 59, Mercilessly Mocked for Struggling Through Training Course in 'Pathetic' Performance After 90s Actor Signed Up With ICE

Source: MEGA;FOX NEWS

Dean Cain wants to be an ICE agent... but he does not look prepared at all.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Dean Cain is clearly not ready to be an ICE officer, as the 59-year-old miserably failed during the agency's training course, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former TV Superman previously revealed he had signed up for ICE to help with President Trump's immigration goals, but he's been met with nothing but backlash.

Cain's Embarrassing Performance

Source: FOX NEWS

Cain struggled while running an obstacle course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

Cain attempted to navigate an obstacle course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia, but struggled as he tried to get over a wall. He was then captured crawling on his knees through a barrel, and then slowly made his way through the course while holding a dummy.

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor's awful showing led plenty on social media to mock him, as one person joked: "Yeah, he’s not ready to be put on the field."

Another added: "Dean Cain is going for that blue ribbon. This is not training; it looks like a human being training for a local dog show," and a user said, "Faster than a speeding bullet... kinda."

"He couldn’t pass the test for Mall Cop, so he joined ICE, hoping to restart his failed career," one person raged, and one simply said, "Pathetic."

'I'm Not Untrained!'

Cain was quick to respond to the backlash, as he hit back: "What you're making fun of is me standing up for federal law enforcement and American citizens. If you want to make fun of me for that, go ahead."

Even while Cain is being buried in jokes and insults, ICE still thinks the '90s star's efforts will help drive up recruitment numbers.

Cain recently doubled down on his ICE fantasy, as he went off during his appearance on Piers Morgan: Uncensored after Republican strategist turned Trump critic, Tim Mille, questioned whether the actor is truly suited for his new role.

"I don’t understand why you had to go a 'former, untrained actor'—I’m not untrained!” Cain cried during the heated debate. "Should I say that because you're a former Republican strategist, you have no say on anything? That’s baloney!"

Superman Defends Himself

Source: MEGA

The former TV Superman actor has defended trying out to become an ICE agent, despite the backlash.

Cain also explained he's a volunteer sheriff's deputy and reserve police officer, so he is training... just not trained as an ICE agent "yet," but Mille then tested his knowledge, and asked what rights migrants have when ICE shows up at their door.

"Denigrating someone because they're doing this, because of what they used to do, or what they do, or whether they’re an actor, a writer, or a newscaster, is ridiculous," Cain responded, avoiding the question. "It's an ad hominem attack; it's wrong."

After he was asked the same question again, Cain admitted he's "not an ICE agent yet," and Miller replied, "... So you are an untrained, former actor?"

Cain called Miller out for attempting to "denigrate it like it’s something negative."

"You don’t know the job," Miller said in response. "That’s why it’s negative."

Source: MEGA

ICE claims Cain's involvement have increase recruitment numbers.

Cain has been the butt of jokes ever since his ICE announcement, as notable comics, including Margaret Cho, Bill Maher, have also slammed the A Mile In His Shoes actor.

"You can make the cheap jibes, and it’s funny," Cain defended himself. "Bill Maher did it and, let’s see, a couple of our congressmen did it too, but the fact that I’m being, you know, pilloried or attacked for joining up with a federal law enforcement agency is insane."

Earlier this month, the "washed-up" actor shocked his Instagram followers by announcing he is joining ICE, as he boasted: "I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it."

