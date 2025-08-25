Your tip
OnlyFans Star Who Bedded 583 Men in Six Hours Lays Bare How Fiancé Was Forced to Stage 'Intervention'

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

OnlyFans creator Annie Knight has confessed her fiancé had to stage an 'intervention' after she slept with 583 men in six hours.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

An OnlyFans creator famous for sleeping with 583 men in six hours confessed her fiancé was forced to stage an "intervention," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Annie Knight, 28, admitted she became so "obsessed" with her X-rated career, her loved ones stepped in to try and get her help.

The adult content creator recalled her family and friends telling her, "This isn't you" after she got caught up in the fame and attention brought by her shocking line of work.

Annie Knight Confesses She Became 'Obsessed' With OnlyFans

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight gained attention for sleeping with 583 men in six hours.

At 28 years old, Knight brings in millions thanks to her loyal OnlyFans subscribers. But all that glitters isn't gold – and Knight got lost in her work after she garnered attention for sleeping with nearly 100 men per hour in her six-hour-long romp-athon.

She reportedly said in a recent interview: "I'm a perfectionist and I am a high achiever and I found that I almost became obsessed with the job. I was working constantly.

"I kind of got a bit lost there for a little bit because... I guess once you start earning such a high amount of money, and you are in the media a lot and people recognise you. It is so easy to lose yourself."

OnlyFans Creator's Loved Ones Stage 'Intervention'

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/X

Knight confessed she became 'obsessed' with her job.

Soon, the U.K. adult content star's inner circle became so concerned for her well-being that they "had to stage an intervention."

Knight continued: "I became so consumed by trying to stay relevant and make sure people are interested in my content and being the best at what I do to the point where my friends and family had to stage an intervention."

She recalled her loved ones telling her: "They were like, 'you are not here. You have not been present the past three months. We don't know where you are.'"

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Knight admitted her fiancé has faced backlash online over her job.

Knight admitted it took her friends and family's desperate pleas for her to see how bad things had become.

She said: "At the time I didn't see it but now that I have taken a break, I've had time off and I've spent more time with my friends and family, I look back and I'm like, 'wow, I don't know who that person was.'"

Now, the OnlyFans star wants her experience to be a cautionary tale for those considering getting into the subscription-based adult content industry.

The content creator warned: "It was fully an intervention... I think that is what is so important for anyone who is going to enter this industry.

"It is so important to have a good support network around you because it does happen."

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Knight said it's 'so important to have a good support network' when joining the adult content industry.

She added: "I have spoken to other creators who have said the same – they got lost and obsessed in the work. It is easy to let it consume you."

Knight also noted another downside of being in the industry is criticism her loved ones face over her job choices. She said her fiancé has been ridiculed to the point he doesn't go outside, adding: "There are a lot (of negative sides to working in the adult industry) like any job."

"Obviously, we get a lot of hate online we can be at times hard to deal with. People think that they know you, and they don't.

"Since I've been engaged, one thing I have struggled with is the way people speak to my partner and the way that they comment on his posts and stuff like that."

