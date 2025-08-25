EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston’s New Hypnotherapist Lover ‘Coaching Her Through Trauma Linked to Verbally Abusive Mom’
Jennifer Aniston is leaning on her new hypnotherapist partner to help her work through long-buried pain tied to her difficult relationship with her late mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old Friends star has begun seeing Los Angeles-based therapist Jim Curtis, 49, who specializes in hypnotherapy, with insiders claiming he has been offering her both personal support and professional guidance over her "past traumas."
Jennifer Latest Role Is Bringing Back Trauma
Their relationship has deepened as Aniston prepares for her latest project – starring in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.
And insiders tell RadarOnline.com the role has forced her to revisit her own history with her mother, Nancy Dow, who died in 2016.
A source close to the actress said: "Jennifer's new relationship is giving her a safe place to process the old wounds. "Jim is helping her unpick the trauma from her mother's critical words and the years of tension that followed.
Taking on this latest role about a domineering mother has been triggering, but also strangely healing."
The new series featuring Aniston is written and co-run by 32-year-old McCurdy, who became famous on Nickelodeon's iCarly and Sam & Cat.
Aniston plays her mother, a character McCurdy has described as overbearing and controlling.
The project is based on McCurdy's 2022 bestseller, which detailed the pressures she endured – from restrictive diets to a ban on showering alone until she was 16.
Jen's 'Triggering' Upbringing
For Aniston, the parallels with her own upbringing are "unavoidable and very triggering," sources tell us.
Raised primarily by Dow after her parents' divorce, she has often spoken of her mother's biting remarks about her looks.
In a 2004 tell-all with Diane Sawyer, she recalled her mom telling her that her eyes were too close together and her nose too big. "She was doing me a favor," Aniston said.
"She was helping me out by telling me these things, giving me hints, helpful beauty tips. It wasn't about this is what your problem is, it's this is how you can help that."
But she admitted: "That's probably why I wore so much make-up."
The actress has also acknowledged the breakdown that followed her rise to stardom as Rachel Green in Friends.
Dow's decision to publish a memoir about their relationship created years of estrangement.
"She made a mistake, and I don't think she knew any better, obviously," Aniston told Sawyer.
"I've definitely tried and I've made the efforts and I've sort of started – it's the stubborn thing of 'Well, I tried enough, now it's your turn,' you know, and maybe that's like where we are."
The two reconciled before Dow's death, but Aniston has continued to discuss the scars behind their relationship.
In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter she said: "She had a temper. I can't tolerate that. If I get upset, I will discuss (things.) "I will never scream and get hysterical like that. One time, I raised my voice to my mother, and I screamed at her, and she looked at me and burst out laughing. She was laughing at me (for) screaming back. And it was like a punch in my stomach."
EXCLUSIVE: New ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Left ‘Raging’ He Was ‘Paid Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars LESS Than Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult’
Channeling Memories Into Her Work
More recently, Aniston compared her mother to her character in the 2018 Netflix film Dumplin', about a pageant mom obsessed with appearances.
"I did not come out the model child she'd hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me," she said.
According to our sources, her new partner's therapeutic background is now helping her channel those memories into her work.
"He's coaching her to use the pain constructively rather than bury it," the insider added "Jennifer feels she has finally found someone who understands the weight she has carried since childhood."