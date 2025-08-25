EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston’s New Hypnotherapist Lover ‘Coaching Her Through Trauma Linked to Verbally Abusive Mom’

Their relationship has deepened as Aniston prepares for her latest project – starring in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

And insiders tell RadarOnline.com the role has forced her to revisit her own history with her mother, Nancy Dow, who died in 2016.

A source close to the actress said: "Jennifer's new relationship is giving her a safe place to process the old wounds. "Jim is helping her unpick the trauma from her mother's critical words and the years of tension that followed.

Taking on this latest role about a domineering mother has been triggering, but also strangely healing."

The new series featuring Aniston is written and co-run by 32-year-old McCurdy, who became famous on Nickelodeon's iCarly and Sam & Cat.

Aniston plays her mother, a character McCurdy has described as overbearing and controlling.

The project is based on McCurdy's 2022 bestseller, which detailed the pressures she endured – from restrictive diets to a ban on showering alone until she was 16.