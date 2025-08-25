Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Nicholas Hoult
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Left ‘Raging’ He Was ‘Paid Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars LESS Than Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult’

Composite photo of David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult
Source: MEGA

'Superman' star David Corenswet reportedly raged after earning hundreds of thousands less than co-star Nicholas Hoult.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

David Corenswet may be the new face of Superman, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com the 32-year-old actor has been left "furious" after discovering he was paid significantly less than his on-screen nemesis.

According to industry reports, Nicholas Hoult, 35, who plays villain Lex Luthor in the new Superman reboot, earned around $2 million for his role.

By contrast, both Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, 35, who stars as Lois Lane, were each paid as little as $750,000 each.

Article continues below advertisement

Corenswet Is 'Raging' Over His Salary

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult
Source: MEGA

David Corenswet was paid less than Nicholas Hoult for the new Superman film.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the production said: "David is raging. He is the one carrying the cape, the title role, yet he was offered the lowest deal."

He understands Nicholas has a stronger track record with blockbuster franchises, but to be paid a fortune less than the villain has stung. He feels undervalued and is already thinking about renegotiating if sequels go ahead."

The disparity has also reignited debate in Hollywood over pay structures and how star power is measured, industry insiders say.

Hoult is an established name in global cinema, having appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road and multiple X-Men films, while also being shortlisted for the role of Batman before Robert Pattinson was cast.

Corenswet, by comparison, is a relative newcomer, best known for Netflix dramas The Politician and Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan
Source: MEGA

Rachel Brosnahan also earned $750,000 for her role as Lois Lane.

Article continues below advertisement

Brosnahan rose to fame through television success in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned her an Emmy, but she too lacks major box-office credentials.

But all three Superman actors are expected to earn more through performance bonuses if the film performs strongly.

Analysts suggest the new flick could revive the fortunes of DC Studios, now under the creative direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Article continues below advertisement

Joining The Franchise

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan
Source: MEGA

Corenswet reportedly made $750,000 despite landing the title role.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YOUTUBE

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult discussed auditioning for Superman and collaborating with director James Gunn.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoult himself has spoken warmly about joining the franchise.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, he described auditioning alongside Corenswet, saying: "I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, 'Yeah, not bad. Okay.' "And I walked around the corner, and there were lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine."

"David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power."

Gunn, who wrote and directed the new film, has said Luthor is among his "very favorite characters in the DC Universe."

Insiders believe this partly explains why Hoult's deal was more lucrative, as his character is expected to anchor future installments.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Julie Andrews in 'The Sound of Music'

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Sound of Music' Turns 60! Radar Lifts the Lid on Film's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets... Including the Moment Julie Andrews Was Nearly Blown Away

Photo of Blake Lively

'It's Going To Flop': Blake Lively Brutally Ridiculed After Signing On For Another Rom-Com Film... As Legal War With 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

The Pay Gap Has Caused Resentment

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Corenswet
Source: Warner Bros/DC

Insiders predict future sequels could boost the actors' earnings.

Still, some close to Corenswet say the pay gap has caused resentment. "David knows this film could come to define his career," the source said.

"He trained for months, packed on muscle, and embraced the pressure of becoming Superman. To then find out he was valued less than the supporting villain has been tough to swallow."

A follow-up to the reboot could be set to start shooting as soon as later this year, a source told us.

They added: "For David, the hope is that donning the cape again may be worth more in the long run than his initial paycheck."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.