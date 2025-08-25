EXCLUSIVE: New ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Left ‘Raging’ He Was ‘Paid Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars LESS Than Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult’

David Corenswet may be the new face of Superman, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com the 32-year-old actor has been left "furious" after discovering he was paid significantly less than his on-screen nemesis.

According to industry reports, Nicholas Hoult, 35, who plays villain Lex Luthor in the new Superman reboot, earned around $2 million for his role.

By contrast, both Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, 35, who stars as Lois Lane, were each paid as little as $750,000 each.