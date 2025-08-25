EXCLUSIVE: New ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Left ‘Raging’ He Was ‘Paid Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars LESS Than Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult’
David Corenswet may be the new face of Superman, but insiders tell RadarOnline.com the 32-year-old actor has been left "furious" after discovering he was paid significantly less than his on-screen nemesis.
According to industry reports, Nicholas Hoult, 35, who plays villain Lex Luthor in the new Superman reboot, earned around $2 million for his role.
By contrast, both Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, 35, who stars as Lois Lane, were each paid as little as $750,000 each.
Corenswet Is 'Raging' Over His Salary
A source close to the production said: "David is raging. He is the one carrying the cape, the title role, yet he was offered the lowest deal."
He understands Nicholas has a stronger track record with blockbuster franchises, but to be paid a fortune less than the villain has stung. He feels undervalued and is already thinking about renegotiating if sequels go ahead."
The disparity has also reignited debate in Hollywood over pay structures and how star power is measured, industry insiders say.
Hoult is an established name in global cinema, having appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road and multiple X-Men films, while also being shortlisted for the role of Batman before Robert Pattinson was cast.
Corenswet, by comparison, is a relative newcomer, best known for Netflix dramas The Politician and Hollywood.
Brosnahan rose to fame through television success in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned her an Emmy, but she too lacks major box-office credentials.
But all three Superman actors are expected to earn more through performance bonuses if the film performs strongly.
Analysts suggest the new flick could revive the fortunes of DC Studios, now under the creative direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Joining The Franchise
Hoult himself has spoken warmly about joining the franchise.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, he described auditioning alongside Corenswet, saying: "I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, 'Yeah, not bad. Okay.' "And I walked around the corner, and there were lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine."
"David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power."
Gunn, who wrote and directed the new film, has said Luthor is among his "very favorite characters in the DC Universe."
Insiders believe this partly explains why Hoult's deal was more lucrative, as his character is expected to anchor future installments.
The Pay Gap Has Caused Resentment
Still, some close to Corenswet say the pay gap has caused resentment. "David knows this film could come to define his career," the source said.
"He trained for months, packed on muscle, and embraced the pressure of becoming Superman. To then find out he was valued less than the supporting villain has been tough to swallow."
A follow-up to the reboot could be set to start shooting as soon as later this year, a source told us.
They added: "For David, the hope is that donning the cape again may be worth more in the long run than his initial paycheck."