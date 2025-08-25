EXCLUSIVE: How Oasis Is Being Turned Into 'Harry Potter of the Music World' Through Eye-Wateringly Expensive Merch Plan — As They Get Set For Huge U.S. Comeback Gigs

Oasis is preparing to cash in on their long-awaited reunion by launching pop-up merchandise stores stocked with luxury goods in America, so pricey that many of their most loyal fans will be unable to afford them, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Brothers Noel Gallagher, 58, and Liam Gallagher, 52, are set to rake in tens of millions of dollars from the stores, which coincide with the band's Oasis Live '25 comeback tour across the UK, US, and beyond.

Why All The Merch?

Source: MEGA Oasis has reunited after 15 years.

The shops – which are appearing in every city on the band's tour schedule – are set to offer limited-edition vinyl, branded Adidas trainers, premium clothing, and even signature guitars costing thousands of dollars. "The plan is to make Oasis as much of a merchandise juggernaut as Harry Potter," a senior music industry figure told us. "Potter merch makes more money than the films themselves. The idea is to replicate that model and squeeze every possible cent from Oasis fans. This won't be the usual shelves of lighters and bucket hats. We're talking collectors' pieces with price tags in the thousands."

Oasis Fans Rage Over Pricey Items

Source: MEGA Oasis will launch luxury pop-up merch stores during their reunion tour.

The insider added: "The stores will be positioned around arenas in Dublin, Cardiff and London, as well as in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney, Buenos Aires and Tokyo. " The aim is to target older fans who now have disposable income. But for millions of other fans, particularly those who grew up with the band in working-class Manchester estates in England, the pricing will feel like a slap in the face. "There are also millions of U.S. fans who will have no chance of affording their merch," the insider continued. The move follows criticism over the cost of tickets and VIP packages for the Oasis reunion shows. "Standard seats for U.K. dates sold out instantly, leaving many priced out by resale mark-ups. "It's another reminder that Oasis have gone upmarket," the source said. "There are still diehard fans for whom owning a piece of merch would mean the world. But they'll be heartbroken when they realize they can't afford it."

'Several Thousand Dollars Each'

Source: MEGA Collectors' items are expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Warner Bros. is understood to be heavily involved in the merchandising operation, with sources telling us they bought the rights to handle the marketing drive for the band. According to our industry source, entire teams inside the company have been tasked with creating what executives are calling a "premium ecosystem" of Oasis products. They said: "These items are not cheap souvenirs. They're highly controlled, limited runs designed to be collectible. That's why Adidas and Gibson have been in talks to produce trainers and guitars tied to the comeback. Each item on offer has been vetted down to the tiniest detail." Noel, who has long collaborated with Adidas and has a long-standing brand deal with Gibson guitars, is expected to personally approve special-edition models, including reissues of his Union Jack and Manchester City blue electrics. Signed versions are also set to fetch several thousand dollars each. Liam is said to be supportive of the plan despite previously railing against corporatization in music. "Both brothers know the money at stake," the insider claimed. "Experts estimate the reunion will generate more than $400million from ticket sales, sponsorships, and merchandising. The Gallaghers will likely pocket at least $50million each."

Source: MEGA Fans fear Oasis merch will be too expensive for working-class supporters.