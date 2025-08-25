EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson's Lavish Lifestyle Was 'Secretly Bankrolled' By 'Very Close Friend' Jeffrey Epstein

The Duchess of York's finances were notoriously precarious during the 1990s and 2000s. Reports at the time suggested Epstein had paid around $20,000 to cover some of her debts.

Lownie argued the true sum was much larger. "It was rumored to be far more than that, and certainly not a one-off," he said.

"Yet Sarah's role in this story has often been overlooked" Ferguson has previously denied any extensive reliance on Epstein's money.

The biographer claimed one friend described Andrew's dynamic with Epstein as "like a rattlesnake and a mouse," adding the friendship persisted years beyond the point Andrew claimed it had ended.

"Not only after Epstein's prison term, but at least five years beyond 2010, both Andrew and Sarah remained in his orbit," Lownie claimed.

He also painted a portrait of a deeply troubled royal marriage. While Andrew's reputation as "Randy Andy" stretched back to his youth – with Lownie suggesting he had thousands of lovers – he said Sarah also had affairs, including with American businessman Steve Wyatt and her friend John Bryan.

"There are credible allegations that both Andrew and Sarah were unfaithful early in their marriage," he alleged.