EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Desperate' to Broker Peace Deal in Ukraine 'To Kill Off Raging Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Threatening to Ruin Him' — As Prince Andrew Biographies are Pulped to Remove Bombshell Claim About First Lady Melania's Link to Pedophile

"They want to have boots on the ground," he said of European leaders. But he added: "You have my assurance – and I'm president – that will not happen."

Trump has told allies he is determined to stage trilateral talks with Volodymyr Zelensky, 47 and Vladimir Putin, 72, within days.

The Kremlin has signaled tentative openness, with Moscow sources suggesting a meeting could be hosted there, while US officials stress any summit must be prepared carefully.

A European diplomat said: "Defense officials are now working on concrete security guarantees – we will see in a week."

But sources tell us the urgency is linked not only to the war but also to Trump's growing exposure in the Epstein saga.

Around 60,000 copies of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, 64, initially included a claim Epstein introduced Trump to Melania at a New York party in the 1990s.

Those editions are now being pulped, with publisher HarperCollins confirming the passages had been removed in consultation with the author.