EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Desperate' to Broker Peace Deal in Ukraine 'To Kill Off Raging Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Threatening to Ruin Him' — As Prince Andrew Biographies are Pulped to Remove Bombshell Claim About First Lady Melania's Link to Pedophile
Donald Trump is "desperately scrambling to push through a Ukraine peace deal in a bid to distract from fresh claims linking him to Jeffrey Epstein," which threaten to swamp his presidency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old president has cast himself as the only leader capable of ending the three-and-a-half-year conflict, even offering US air power to police the skies if a ceasefire is reached.
But it comes as the White House is battling a separate row over renewed claims over his messy relationship with sex trafficking pedophile Epstein.
Trump's Never Ending Epstein Scandal
Adding to the scandal is the fact a shocking new biography on Prince Andrew has been hastily reprinted to remove allegations about how Epstein played a key role in Trump's marriage to Melania.
The removal followed legal threats from the first lady, 55, highlighting how entangled the Epstein scandal remains with Trump's public image.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said his bid to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine would involve American air support for the war-ravaged nation.
He declared: "We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably talk about by air, because there's nobody has the kind of stuff we have."
Trump insisted no American troops would be sent into Ukraine under any circumstances.
"They want to have boots on the ground," he said of European leaders. But he added: "You have my assurance – and I'm president – that will not happen."
Trump has told allies he is determined to stage trilateral talks with Volodymyr Zelensky, 47 and Vladimir Putin, 72, within days.
The Kremlin has signaled tentative openness, with Moscow sources suggesting a meeting could be hosted there, while US officials stress any summit must be prepared carefully.
A European diplomat said: "Defense officials are now working on concrete security guarantees – we will see in a week."
But sources tell us the urgency is linked not only to the war but also to Trump's growing exposure in the Epstein saga.
Around 60,000 copies of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, 64, initially included a claim Epstein introduced Trump to Melania at a New York party in the 1990s.
Those editions are now being pulped, with publisher HarperCollins confirming the passages had been removed in consultation with the author.
Melania's Bombshell Lawsuit
Lawyers for Melania wrote to Hunter Biden, 55, earlier this month, accusing him of making defamatory statements in an interview where he repeated the claim.
They demanded a retraction and apology or threatened a $1 billion lawsuit.
Trump told Fox News Radio: "Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing. It was another person actually… but it wasn't Jeffrey Epstein."
Michael Wolff, 71, the journalist who has chronicled Trump's presidency, had previously suggested Melania was "very involved" in Epstein's circle and met her husband through a modeling agent tied to both men.
That claim was briefly reported before being withdrawn and apologized for.
In her memoir Melania, published in 2024, the former first lady recalled meeting Trump at a Fashion Week party in New York in 1998.
"Hi, I'm Donald Trump," he apparently said, before making her feel like "the center of his world."
Trump's Motives Being Questioned
The timing of the Ukraine push has led some officials to question Trump's motives.
A Washington security source said: "The president seems desperate to get a peace photo-op. The Epstein stories make that urgency even more clear."
Meanwhile, European leaders including Emmanuel Macron, 47 and Rishi Sunak, 45, continue to press Washington to contribute to a broader coalition.
Elina Valtonen, 43, Finland's foreign minister, said allies had agreed to begin work on a framework for security guarantees.
Trump, however, insists speed is essential. "You're gonna have another 40,000 people dead in a month or two? You have to do it tonight," he said of delays in talks.