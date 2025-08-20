EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Blasts Melania Trump's Threatened $1Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden As 'So Ridiculously High' and Predicts 'Tough Road' Ahead
Melania Trump might want to think twice before going to legal war against Hunter Biden, a prominent attorney has exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The first lady threatened to drop a $1billion lawsuit against former president Joe's son after he suggested she first hooked up with husband Donald thanks to Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier this month, Hunter, 55, told journalist Andrew Callaghan convicted sex offender "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep."
Melania's attorneys fired back, demanding that Hunter "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump."
Speaking with RadarOnline.com, Los Angeles senior attorney Tre Lovell said: "Melania may have a case, but it’s a tough road. She has to prove that Hunter Biden either knew the statement was false or acted in reckless disregard as to its veracity."
He continued: "Although Biden makes the statements, he attributes them to another source, Michael Wolff, with the presumed explanation that he was just repeating what he heard."
A Tarnished Reputation?
Lovell said there could also be a bigger issue at play, whether or not what Hunter said was defamatory in the first place.
"It seems to be well documented that Trump and Epstein were friends, or at least spent time together. Thus, whether or not Mrs. Trump's reputation would have been so tarnished by having been simply introduced by someone to whom her husband has some form of relationship is very questionable."
Even more questionable is Melania's billion-dollar demand.
"A payout in this amount is not possible in this case," Lovell explained. "There’s never a cap to what someone can ask for, but when it gets so ridiculously high, it makes the claim less credible."
Hunter Claps Back
For his part, Hunter doesn't seem to be sweating a suit, clapping back: "F--- that. That’s not going to happen."
Hunter contends he was merely repeating information he heard from controversial author Michael Wolff. In July, Wolff told The Daily Beast that Epstein already knew Melania well through modeling circles.
"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff claimed. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well."
"Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this," the Fire and Fury author described.
Trump's Wolff Troubles
However, shortly after publishing the article, the website took it down after a call from Melania's attorney, replacing it with this editor's note: "After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article.
"After reviewing the matter, The Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."
The Trump administration has attacked Wolff and his claims in the past, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who raged to RadarOnline.com: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud.
"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."