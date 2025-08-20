EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Blasts Melania Trump's Threatened $1Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden As 'So Ridiculously High' and Predicts 'Tough Road' Ahead

The first lady threatened to drop a $1billion lawsuit against former president Joe' s son after he suggested she first hooked up with husband Donald thanks to Jeffrey Epstein .

Melania Trump might want to think twice before going to legal war against Hunter Biden , a prominent attorney has exclusively told RadarOnline.com .

He continued: "Although Biden makes the statements, he attributes them to another source, Michael Wolff, with the presumed explanation that he was just repeating what he heard."

Speaking with RadarOnline.com, Los Angeles senior attorney Tre Lovell said: "Melania may have a case, but it’s a tough road. She has to prove that Hunter Biden either knew the statement was false or acted in reckless disregard as to its veracity."

Earlier this month, Hunter, 55, told journalist Andrew Callaghan convicted sex offender " Epstein introduced Melania to Trump . The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

Lovell said there could also be a bigger issue at play, whether or not what Hunter said was defamatory in the first place.

"It seems to be well documented that Trump and Epstein were friends, or at least spent time together. Thus, whether or not Mrs. Trump's reputation would have been so tarnished by having been simply introduced by someone to whom her husband has some form of relationship is very questionable."

Even more questionable is Melania's billion-dollar demand.

"A payout in this amount is not possible in this case," Lovell explained. "There’s never a cap to what someone can ask for, but when it gets so ridiculously high, it makes the claim less credible."