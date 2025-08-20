Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Melania Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Blasts Melania Trump's Threatened $1Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden As 'So Ridiculously High' and Predicts 'Tough Road' Ahead

split photo of Melania Trump and Hunter Biden
Source: Mega

Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for defamation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Melania Trump might want to think twice before going to legal war against Hunter Biden, a prominent attorney has exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

The first lady threatened to drop a $1billion lawsuit against former president Joe's son after he suggested she first hooked up with husband Donald thanks to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Hunter alleged Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald.

Earlier this month, Hunter, 55, told journalist Andrew Callaghan convicted sex offender "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

Melania's attorneys fired back, demanding that Hunter "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump."

Speaking with RadarOnline.com, Los Angeles senior attorney Tre Lovell said: "Melania may have a case, but it’s a tough road. She has to prove that Hunter Biden either knew the statement was false or acted in reckless disregard as to its veracity."

He continued: "Although Biden makes the statements, he attributes them to another source, Michael Wolff, with the presumed explanation that he was just repeating what he heard."

Article continues below advertisement

A Tarnished Reputation?

Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: mega

Suing Hunter for $1billion is 'ridiculously high.'

Lovell said there could also be a bigger issue at play, whether or not what Hunter said was defamatory in the first place.

"It seems to be well documented that Trump and Epstein were friends, or at least spent time together. Thus, whether or not Mrs. Trump's reputation would have been so tarnished by having been simply introduced by someone to whom her husband has some form of relationship is very questionable."

Even more questionable is Melania's billion-dollar demand.

"A payout in this amount is not possible in this case," Lovell explained. "There’s never a cap to what someone can ask for, but when it gets so ridiculously high, it makes the claim less credible."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Claps Back

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

There are questions asking if Hunter's accusation would qualify as defamation.

For his part, Hunter doesn't seem to be sweating a suit, clapping back: "F--- that. That’s not going to happen."

Hunter contends he was merely repeating information he heard from controversial author Michael Wolff. In July, Wolff told The Daily Beast that Epstein already knew Melania well through modeling circles.

"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff claimed. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well."

"Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this," the Fire and Fury author described.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Candace Owens and Emmanuel Macron

French President Macron: Why I had to sue US influencer Candace Owens — 'It’s a Matter of Defending My Honor'

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Slammed for Inviting Chrissy Teigen on Doomed Netflix Show After Previously 'Canceling' Model Over Bullying Claims

Trump's Wolff Troubles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Photos show Trump and Epstein knew each other.

However, shortly after publishing the article, the website took it down after a call from Melania's attorney, replacing it with this editor's note: "After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article.

"After reviewing the matter, The Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."

The Trump administration has attacked Wolff and his claims in the past, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who raged to RadarOnline.com: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud.

"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.