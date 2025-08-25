Virginia Giuffre’s Heartbreaking Last Words About 'Grave Injustices' Revealed Before Suicide Death: 'Systemic Failures Allowed the Trafficking of Vulnerable Individuals Across Borders'

Publishing house Alfred A. Knopf confirmed Giuffre's memoir's release date in a statement, which included an email from Giuffre to author-journalist Amy Wallace, who she worked on the 400-page memoir with.

Giuffre reportedly told Wallace it was her "heartfelt wish" the memoir be released to the public "regardless" of her circumstances.

She wrote in the email: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders.

"It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."