Virginia Giuffre’s Heartbreaking Last Words About 'Grave Injustices' Revealed Before Suicide Death: 'Systemic Failures Allowed the Trafficking of Vulnerable Individuals Across Borders'
A posthumous memoir from Virginia Giuffre has been given a release date of October 21, 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Entitled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, the "unsparing" memoir includes the Jeffrey Epstein victim's last words on the "system failures" allowing sex trafficking to be possible before she took her own life on April 25 at age 41.
Giuffre Said Her Memoir's Content is 'Crucial'
Publishing house Alfred A. Knopf confirmed Giuffre's memoir's release date in a statement, which included an email from Giuffre to author-journalist Amy Wallace, who she worked on the 400-page memoir with.
Giuffre reportedly told Wallace it was her "heartfelt wish" the memoir be released to the public "regardless" of her circumstances.
She wrote in the email: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders.
"It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."
Giuffre Still Wanted Memoir Released After Her Death
Weeks before her death, Giuffre was hospitalized after being seriously injured in a bus crash accident.
The sex trafficking victims advocate claimed she was given "days to live" in shocking Instagram post featuring a photo of herself covered in bruises laying in a hospital bed.
She told Wallace: "In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released.
"I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices."
Trump Administration Releases Ghislaine Maxwell Interview Tapes
Giuffre's final wish about her memoir being revealed comes as two other Epstein victims slammed the Trump administration's release of the Ghislaine Maxwell interview tapes.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Maxwell met with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's former defense attorney, to discuss the disgraced financier amid intense pressure for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files and "client list."
One woman who was abused by Epstein called the Maxwell tapes "shameful" and accused the administration of protecting the disgraced socialite.
Epstein Victim Calls Maxwell Tapes 'Shameful'
The anonymous victim reportedly said: "This so-called interview is a disgrace. It's not about truth or justice, it's about rewriting history to protect powerful men.
"Listening to the tape and hearing Maxwell, it was obvious her words were carefully chosen to whitewash Donald Trump's friendship with Epstein.
She added: "She's clearly angling for a pardon or a commutation of her sentence, and the Department of Justice handed her the stage to do it.
"We have been silenced for years, and now Maxwell gets a microphone to spin lies. It's shameful."
Another woman who was also an Epstein victim echoed: "The release of these tapes proves once again that the US government is more interested in protecting the reputations of the rich and powerful than delivering justice to Epstein's victims."
The second woman, who is now 41-years--old, added: "Maxwell wasn’t giving evidence; she was delivering a script.
"To me, it looked like a calculated performance to help her win favour with the White House.
"Every time they allow her to peddle this narrative, it rubs salt in our wounds."
Maxwell is currently in the process of appealing her conviction and is serving a 20-year sentence at "Club Fed" in Bryan, Texas, the cushy prison camp she was transferred to following her meeting with Blanche.