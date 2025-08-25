Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Plans to 'Divorce' Kanye West Exposed — Australian Model Makes 'Broke' Rapper Cough Up $250k Per X-rated Stunt to Secure 'Financial Domination' Before Walking Away

photo of bianca censori and kanye west
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori has been to divorce Kanye West after securing $250K per X-rated stunt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West may be going broke fast, but his wife, Bianca Censori, is rolling in cash and making secret plans to launch a new career without the ol' ball and chain once they inevitably divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage, and not just to raise her profile," said an insider. "Kanye compensates her handsomely every time she does one of those ridiculous stunts he dreams up, and she's saving every dime."

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca's Cashing In On Disturbing Stunts

Article continues below advertisement
Bianca Censori has reportedly amassed nearly $10 million from Kanye West's paid stunts.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori has reportedly amassed nearly $10 million from Kanye West's paid stunts.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said the 48-year-old former Yeezy designer coughs up $250,000 per spectacle, including the over-the-top tongue kiss the odd couple "performed" at a party ahead of his concert in South Korea.

The insider said: "Making her do these excessive acts and paying her lots of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she's making bank off his fetish.

"She's very savvy and she's squirreling it all away. Word is, she's got somewhere near $10 million right now – maybe more – so when all this is said and done, she'll have a nice cushion, which she feels she deserves for putting up with his nonsense."

According to the source, the prodigious payouts are sinking West into an even deeper hole.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye's Running Out Of Cash

Article continues below advertisement
West faces mounting financial troubles as performance bans cut off major income.
Source: MEGA

West faces mounting financial troubles as performance bans cut off major income.

Article continues below advertisement

"The trouble for Kanye is that he's running out of cash. He's been banned from performing in so many countries now because of his fascist views, so the main source of his money is nearly dried up," explained the insider.

"Plus, he's had so many contracts canceled and made very bad real estate deals, all while he hasn't stopped spending like he's earning millions a day. It's going to end in disaster."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: 'Control Freak' Tom Cruise's Strict Prenup Demands Revealed – 'Top Gun' Actor, 63, Drawing Up 'Very Detailed' Agreement Before Popping the Question to Girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37

cameron diaz comeback feud jennifer aniston over roles

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz's Major Hollywood Comeback Revives Feud With Actress Jennifer Aniston – 'Friends' Alum Left 'Feeling the Heat' as Ex Pals Are Back to Battling Over Same Movie Roles

Article continues below advertisement
The Calabasas condo from West's divorce with Kim Kardashian is now up for sale.
Source: MEGA

The Calabasas condo from West's divorce with Kim Kardashian is now up for sale.

Meanwhile, West has put the Calabasas condo he won in his 2022 divorce from Kim Kardashian on the market for almost $3 million, which is chicken feed.

"The exact amount of his debt isn't known, but word is that it's in the millions and includes unpaid taxes and penalties on his properties in the States," said the insider. "It's all adding up – and the only person who's making out like a bandit is Bianca."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.