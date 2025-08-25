EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Plans to 'Divorce' Kanye West Exposed — Australian Model Makes 'Broke' Rapper Cough Up $250k Per X-rated Stunt to Secure 'Financial Domination' Before Walking Away
Kanye West may be going broke fast, but his wife, Bianca Censori, is rolling in cash and making secret plans to launch a new career without the ol' ball and chain once they inevitably divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage, and not just to raise her profile," said an insider. "Kanye compensates her handsomely every time she does one of those ridiculous stunts he dreams up, and she's saving every dime."
Bianca's Cashing In On Disturbing Stunts
Sources said the 48-year-old former Yeezy designer coughs up $250,000 per spectacle, including the over-the-top tongue kiss the odd couple "performed" at a party ahead of his concert in South Korea.
The insider said: "Making her do these excessive acts and paying her lots of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she's making bank off his fetish.
"She's very savvy and she's squirreling it all away. Word is, she's got somewhere near $10 million right now – maybe more – so when all this is said and done, she'll have a nice cushion, which she feels she deserves for putting up with his nonsense."
According to the source, the prodigious payouts are sinking West into an even deeper hole.
Kanye's Running Out Of Cash
"The trouble for Kanye is that he's running out of cash. He's been banned from performing in so many countries now because of his fascist views, so the main source of his money is nearly dried up," explained the insider.
"Plus, he's had so many contracts canceled and made very bad real estate deals, all while he hasn't stopped spending like he's earning millions a day. It's going to end in disaster."
Meanwhile, West has put the Calabasas condo he won in his 2022 divorce from Kim Kardashian on the market for almost $3 million, which is chicken feed.
"The exact amount of his debt isn't known, but word is that it's in the millions and includes unpaid taxes and penalties on his properties in the States," said the insider. "It's all adding up – and the only person who's making out like a bandit is Bianca."