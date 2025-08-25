EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Plans to 'Divorce' Kanye West Exposed — Australian Model Makes 'Broke' Rapper Cough Up $250k Per X-rated Stunt to Secure 'Financial Domination' Before Walking Away

Sources said the 48-year-old former Yeezy designer coughs up $250,000 per spectacle, including the over-the-top tongue kiss the odd couple "performed" at a party ahead of his concert in South Korea.

The insider said: "Making her do these excessive acts and paying her lots of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she's making bank off his fetish.

"She's very savvy and she's squirreling it all away. Word is, she's got somewhere near $10 million right now – maybe more – so when all this is said and done, she'll have a nice cushion, which she feels she deserves for putting up with his nonsense."

According to the source, the prodigious payouts are sinking West into an even deeper hole.