EXCLUSIVE: 'Control Freak' Tom Cruise's Strict Prenup Demands Revealed – 'Top Gun' Actor, 63, Drawing Up 'Very Detailed' Agreement Before Popping the Question to Girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37
Tom Cruise is spoiling his new lady, Ana de Armas, with an ultra-romantic European trip on a five-star yacht – but the Mission: Impossible daredevil is also secretly drawing up an iron-clad marriage contract for her to sign once they’re formally engaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's a control freak and micromanages every detail of his life. Anyone close to him always has loads of paperwork to sign as far as NDAs and that sort of thing, but marriage takes it to a new level," an insider explained.
According to the spy, the Top Gun icon, who is said to be worth a whopping $600 million, has "so much to protect," he's drawing up a "very detailed" agreement, starting with an "irrefutable" prenup.
"The plan is to have it ready before he even pops the question. Once she says yes, the paperwork is right there – ready to go," the insider explained. "He expects her to sign it without any drama, so that it's out of the way before they even announce the engagement.
"He's crazy about Ana, but he's been burned before and feels the need to protect himself."
The Ballerina beauty, 37, is reportedly working on film projects with Cruise, 63.
But romance rumors heated up after the actress was spotted on a Valentine's Day dinner outing with Cruise in England.
Tom's Past Failed Marriages
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cruise's three marriages – to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – have all ended in heartache.
That's why, the insider explained, the superstar is a "little anxious" about avoiding potential pitfalls with bride No. 4 – especially after being blindsided in 2012 by Dawson's Creek star Holmes' divorce filing.
The source added: "Tom is not looking to pressure Ana into any sort of shady agreement. He just wants it to be very thorough."
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz's Major Hollywood Comeback Revives Feud With Actress Jennifer Aniston – 'Friends' Alum Left 'Feeling the Heat' as Ex Pals Are Back to Battling Over Same Movie Roles
The insider said "easygoing" Ana "likely" won't have a problem signing something to keep Tom happy — especially because a prenup shows how anxious her beau is to begin their life together.
The insider shared Cruise is now raring to get hitched in London – and he's already planning a "huge" wedding.