EXCLUSIVE: 'Control Freak' Tom Cruise's Strict Prenup Demands Revealed – 'Top Gun' Actor, 63, Drawing Up 'Very Detailed' Agreement Before Popping the Question to Girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37

Tom Cruise is spoiling his new lady, Ana de Armas, with an ultra-romantic European trip on a five-star yacht – but the Mission: Impossible daredevil is also secretly drawing up an iron-clad marriage contract for her to sign once they’re formally engaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's a control freak and micromanages every detail of his life. Anyone close to him always has loads of paperwork to sign as far as NDAs and that sort of thing, but marriage takes it to a new level," an insider explained.

According to the spy, the Top Gun icon, who is said to be worth a whopping $600 million, has "so much to protect," he's drawing up a "very detailed" agreement, starting with an "irrefutable" prenup.