EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz's Major Hollywood Comeback Revives Feud With Actress Jennifer Aniston – 'Friends' Alum Left 'Feeling the Heat' as Ex Pals Are Back to Battling Over Same Movie Roles

Career-charging Cameron Diaz is getting back in the saddle for a new role – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's got rom-com rivals looking nervously over their shoulders as she vies to be queen of 50-something American Sweethearts.

The 52-year-old mother of two is set to star in the action-comedy Bad Day, in which she plays "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life," according to a Netflix release.

The news comes just months after Diaz broke her 10-year hiatus and returned to the big screen in January for Back in Action opposite her old pal Jamie Foxx.