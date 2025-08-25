EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz's Major Hollywood Comeback Revives Feud With Actress Jennifer Aniston – 'Friends' Alum Left 'Feeling the Heat' as Ex Pals Are Back to Battling Over Same Movie Roles
Career-charging Cameron Diaz is getting back in the saddle for a new role – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's got rom-com rivals looking nervously over their shoulders as she vies to be queen of 50-something American Sweethearts.
The 52-year-old mother of two is set to star in the action-comedy Bad Day, in which she plays "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life," according to a Netflix release.
The news comes just months after Diaz broke her 10-year hiatus and returned to the big screen in January for Back in Action opposite her old pal Jamie Foxx.
Cameron's Big Return Is 'Ruffling Feathers'
"This is ruffling a lot of feathers," revealed an insider of Diaz's rekindled ambitions. "Cameron made such a big deal about retiring and saying she was done with acting."
The actress is married to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, with whom she has daughter Raddix, 5, and son Cardinal, 2.
"Now here she is backtracking and doing this big comeback thing and getting so much attention for it," said the source.
"People are resentful and accusing her of gaming the system since she's suddenly the new flavor in town all over again.
"She's always been a favorite of the studio bosses, so this is being seen as bad news by a lot of her peers, since there are only so many roles for women in general and even fewer for women in that age bracket. Everyone's worried she's going to get all the plum roles."
According to the insider, Diaz's bold new career moves have stoked her old feud with Jennifer Aniston; the two were friends until they realized they were going after the same roles and losing out to each other.
Inside Cameron's 'Feud' With Jennifer
The source said they even dated the same guy – British model Paul Sculfor.
Though Jen's rep says talk of tension between the actresses is "100 percent false," the insider adds: "Jen is definitely feeling the heat. She and Cameron have always gone up for the same parts. There's a lot of history between them."