EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious UFOs Swarm Ohio Military Base — Secret Leaked Government Docs Reveal the Objects' Ties to Roswell Compound After Sparking Chaos

Newly released top secret government records have revealed shocking swarms of UFOs at an Ohio military base with close ties to the mysterious Roswell compound, where the first downed spacecraft is infamously reported to have crashed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The government was forced to release documents and video of two separate assaults by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County in December.

According to the disturbing documents, the Air Force determined that the waves of unidentified objects were so serious, it halted flight operations, alerted local law enforcement agencies, and utilized thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the location and identity of the mysterious UFOs.