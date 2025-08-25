EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious UFOs Swarm Ohio Military Base — Secret Leaked Government Docs Reveal the Objects' Ties to Roswell Compound After Sparking Chaos
Newly released top secret government records have revealed shocking swarms of UFOs at an Ohio military base with close ties to the mysterious Roswell compound, where the first downed spacecraft is infamously reported to have crashed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The government was forced to release documents and video of two separate assaults by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County in December.
According to the disturbing documents, the Air Force determined that the waves of unidentified objects were so serious, it halted flight operations, alerted local law enforcement agencies, and utilized thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the location and identity of the mysterious UFOs.
What Did They See?
"The objects appeared to be lights moving as a group, but too high up to get an accurate assessment of what they looked like," one officer at Wright-Patterson reported to the Daily Mail.
Another officer spotted an unknown aircraft descending toward the base, getting within 500 feet of landing before it suddenly ascended and disappeared.
One patrol confirmed the officer's sighting, adding that the "unidentified flying object" just vanished after approaching the base's runway.
The Famous Roswell Crash
Secret government files reveal that debris from the infamous 1947 UFO crash at Roswell, New Mexico, was allegedly flown to Wright-Patterson to be studied by a secret government group dubbed the Majestic 12, comprising top scientists, intelligence officers, and military brass.
CIA files have detailed how the group conducted projects intended to communicate with aliens and reverse engineer downed alien spacecraft for military use.
The base was also home to the Air Force's Project Blue Book, which conducted investigations into 12,618 UFO sightings, with 701 still classified as "unidentified," according to records found in the National Archives.
Why Are So Many UFOs Being Spotted?
As RadarOnline.com readers know, military pilots have reported hundreds of close encounters with UFOs in recent years, but the powers that be at the Pentagon have refused to acknowledge their alien origins – even though the objects can perform airborne feats impossible for our most modern aircraft.
Insiders said these sightings have occurred with frightening regularity around conflict zones and military installations – almost as though the UFOs are scouting humans' combat ability in preparation for an invasion.
"These unidentified craft keep popping up over war zones around the earth, and that's a phenomenon that gives me pause," said one concerned military source.