EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Dumped Again – Singer Left 'Panicking' as She's Set to Be 'Dropped' by Record Label After Album and Documentary Flop

Jennifer Lopez has been jilted twice in a row – first, hubby Ben Affleck dumped her, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal her record company is dropping her, too.

Insiders said music giant BMG gave the 56-year-old diva the boot after her last album, This Is Me ... Now, and the accompanying documentary tanked miserably.

"She can't believe this is happening to her," said a source. "She can't seem to win no matter what she does and it's bumming her out."