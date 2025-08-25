EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Dumped Again – Singer Left 'Panicking' as She's Set to Be 'Dropped' by Record Label After Album and Documentary Flop
Jennifer Lopez has been jilted twice in a row – first, hubby Ben Affleck dumped her, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal her record company is dropping her, too.
Insiders said music giant BMG gave the 56-year-old diva the boot after her last album, This Is Me ... Now, and the accompanying documentary tanked miserably.
"She can't believe this is happening to her," said a source. "She can't seem to win no matter what she does and it's bumming her out."
Jennifer's Trying To Save Her Image
The If You Had My Love singer is trying to save face by putting the word out that the split from BMG was mutual, but the insider said that's not entirely true: "It was a one-album deal, and the company was disappointed with sales and opted to part ways with her."
The source said behind the scenes, J.Lo's in "panic mode," as she has already recorded a bunch of new Ben-bashing songs and now has no label to release them. She's been barking orders at her PR and marketing teams to do something to stem the tide that has turned against her – before it's too late.
"She's demanding they find another way to release her music – she'll even go independent if that's what it takes," shared the source.
Finding Love To Improve Her Image?
The bombshell news about her record company dropped after the star put on an X-rated performance in Pontevedra, Spain, while hinting at bedroom problems with Affleck.
"Sometimes I get in different moods at night. And sometimes I like it hard. Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow," she told the audience, which erupted in screams.
EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Deathbed Apology – Late WWE Icon Broke Down in Tears and Apologized to Daughter Brooke Over Nasty Family Feud Before His Passing
"This may be a serious setback, but don't count J.Lo out yet," said the source. "She's always got an ace up her sleeve. Word is, she's looking for an A-list star like Kevin Costner to latch onto to pump up interest in her love life and polish her shattered image."
As readers know, the Jenny From the Block songstress and the recently divorced Yellowstone alum, 70, hit it off at a private bash in Aspen last winter.