We Identify the Planet 'Teeming' With Aliens — As Scientists Declare They Are 99.7 Percent Certain It Is Filled With ETs

Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, who led the Cambridge team at the Institute of Astronomy, made the discovery using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope which launched on Christmas Day in 2021.

He said: "This is the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there."

It's all taking place on a so-called Hycean world — a planet with a watery ocean and a thick hydrogen atmosphere.

Hycean comes from combining "hydrogen" and "ocean" together.

"If it is indeed a Hycean world, the planet would be covered in oceans," Professor Madhusudhan added.