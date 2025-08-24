Ghislaine Maxwell was Honored by the Clintons After She Had Already Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Despite being inundated with allegations since 2011 — including claims that Maxwell groomed and abused minors for Epstein — it wasn't until a February 2011 exposé focused on Prince Andrew that Maxwell began to face serious public scrutiny. Virginia Roberts Giuffre's civil suit against Epstein dates back even further to 2009.

It was Giuffre's allegations that opened the floodgates, claiming Maxwell had recruited her as a teenager for the notorious sex offender. Reports surfaced detailing Maxwell's alleged central role in procuring young girls for Epstein and even participating in the abuse herself.

According to insiders: "Damningly, several of the girls alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell had procured them, and one of the girls — who has since settled her civil case out of court with Epstein — even alleged that Ghislaine had taken part in the sexual abuse herself."