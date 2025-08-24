Ghislaine Maxwell was Honored by the Clintons After She Had Already Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Convicted child sex trafficker and longtime Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was basking in the spotlight at a high-profile Clinton Global Initiative event in September 2013.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced socialite was honored by the Clintons despite serious allegations of sexual misconduct already swirling around her at the time.
CNN unearthed footage showing Maxwell as an honored guest at a luncheon dedicated to ocean conservation, where she was celebrated alongside other so-called “Commitment to Action” leaders.
She represented the ill-fated TerraMar Project, an organization focused on ocean preservation. Footage from the event depicts Maxwell, all smiles, rising to receive applause along with fellow guests.
The investigation revealed a recommendation list that granted Maxwell complimentary access to the star-studded affair, which either Bill or Hillary Clinton reportedly approved.
Despite being inundated with allegations since 2011 — including claims that Maxwell groomed and abused minors for Epstein — it wasn't until a February 2011 exposé focused on Prince Andrew that Maxwell began to face serious public scrutiny. Virginia Roberts Giuffre's civil suit against Epstein dates back even further to 2009.
It was Giuffre's allegations that opened the floodgates, claiming Maxwell had recruited her as a teenager for the notorious sex offender. Reports surfaced detailing Maxwell's alleged central role in procuring young girls for Epstein and even participating in the abuse herself.
According to insiders: "Damningly, several of the girls alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell had procured them, and one of the girls — who has since settled her civil case out of court with Epstein — even alleged that Ghislaine had taken part in the sexual abuse herself."
In response, a Clinton Foundation representative told CNN: "There were more than 600 comps approved at CGI in 2013. The decisions on those comps were made, as they have been historically, at the staff level, which included the office of President Clinton."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for former President Clinton insisted to KFile: "This is about someone working on ocean conservation attending a charitable conference 12 years ago, along with thousands of other people, and nothing more. As we have consistently said, the Clintons know nothing about Jeffrey Epstein's terrible crimes."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in a recent explosive interview, Maxwell stirred the pot with allegations and denials surrounding President Donald Trump and Epstein.
The former socialite vehemently defended Trump while controversially asserting that Epstein was "murdered".
Maxwell's comments emerged during a candid discussion with journalist Peter Blanche, where she was prompted to address the swirling rumors that often mix fact with frenzy.
"I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting," Maxwell stated, clarifying a commonly referenced narrative that has lingered in the media regarding Epstein's exploitation of young women.