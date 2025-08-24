Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son, Mingus Reedus, Arrested and Charged With Assault in New York

Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen, has been arrested and charged with assault, RadarOnline.com can report.

The New York City Police Department confirmed that Mingus was taken into custody on Saturday, August 23, after officers responded to a call about an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with “minor injuries” to her neck and leg.