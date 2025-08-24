Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son, Mingus Reedus, Arrested and Charged With Assault in New York
Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen, has been arrested and charged with assault, RadarOnline.com can report.
The New York City Police Department confirmed that Mingus was taken into custody on Saturday, August 23, after officers responded to a call about an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with “minor injuries” to her neck and leg.
Mingus Reedus
According to the police, Mingus allegedly punched the woman awake “before choking her and slamming her to the ground” prior to the arrival of authorities.
Mingus now faces charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and assault. He has pleaded not guilty. An NYPD spokesperson said the case remains under active investigation.
Charged and Arrested
Mingus' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement emphasizing his presumption of innocence. “Mingus is presumed innocent and has pleaded not guilty. As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear,” Chaudhry said.
She added that the nature of the charges reflected the seriousness of the case. “They chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less, which speaks volumes,” Chaudhry said. “Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume.”
Violence
This is not the first time Mingus has faced allegations of violence. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being accused of punching a 24-year-old woman in the face during the San Gennaro festival in New York. At the time, the male model and his attorney denied wrongdoing, describing the claims as "baseless".
Mingus told outlets that he "threw his arm out" to protect himself and accidentally struck the woman. He alleged that she and her friends had been the aggressors and were "under the influence and looking for a fight".
Reedus Family
Despite his legal troubles, Mingus has pursued a career in fashion. He was discovered at a music festival at age 16 and soon after walked the runway at New York Fashion Week in 2017.
In an interview with Vanity Teen, Mingus recalled: "My first modeling gig was a runway for Calvin Klein. I was terrified but ended up having a great time. Very thankful for everything."
Mingus has also supported his father’s career, attending Norman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022.
Norman shares his son with Helena, his former partner, whom he separated from in 2003. He later welcomed another child with actress Diane Kruger in 2018.