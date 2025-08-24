Jerry Adler, Beloved Character Actor of 'The Sopranos' and 'The Good Wife', Dead at 96

His family said in an obituary: "Jerry Adler passed away on August 23, 2025, at the age of 96. Born on February 4, 1929, Jerry was a resident of New York, New York."

Jerry Adler, best known for his roles in The Sopranos and The Good Wife, has died at the age of 96, RadarOnline.com can report.

Adler's longtime friend Frank J. Reilly shared a tribute on X, alongside several photos of the actor.

He wrote: "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn't start acting until he was 65."

Robert King, executive producer of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight, remembered Adler's impact on the series.

King wrote on X: "Jerry Adler died yesterday. The intent was only to have him for one episode of The Good Wife, but he was so funny in a diner scene, yelling 'I said ice cream, you stupid b*****,' we had him back for six years of The Good Wife and three years of The Good Fight. One of our favorite collaborators."