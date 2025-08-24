Jerry Adler, Beloved Character Actor of 'The Sopranos' and 'The Good Wife', Dead at 96
Jerry Adler, best known for his roles in The Sopranos and The Good Wife, has died at the age of 96, RadarOnline.com can report.
His family said in an obituary: "Jerry Adler passed away on August 23, 2025, at the age of 96. Born on February 4, 1929, Jerry was a resident of New York, New York."
Adler's longtime friend Frank J. Reilly shared a tribute on X, alongside several photos of the actor.
He wrote: "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn't start acting until he was 65."
Robert King, executive producer of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight, remembered Adler's impact on the series.
King wrote on X: "Jerry Adler died yesterday. The intent was only to have him for one episode of The Good Wife, but he was so funny in a diner scene, yelling 'I said ice cream, you stupid b*****,' we had him back for six years of The Good Wife and three years of The Good Fight. One of our favorite collaborators."
Although Adler came late to acting, he quickly built a distinguished career. He made his onscreen debut at age 62 in the 1991 television series Brooklyn Bridge. Two years later, he landed his first significant film role in Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery. Throughout the 1990s, Adler appeared in shows such as Alright Already and Hudson Street, steadily establishing his presence on screen.
His breakthrough came in 1999, when he was cast as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin in HBO’s The Sopranos. Playing a loan shark and confidant to mob boss Tony Soprano, portrayed by the late James Gandolfini, Adler remained with the critically acclaimed series from its pilot through the final season in 2007. His performance became one of the most memorable supporting roles in the groundbreaking drama.
Adler’s passing follows that of other Sopranos stars, including Charley Scalies, who died in May at 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, and Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in 2013 at just 51.
After The Sopranos, Adler joined the CBS legal drama The Good Wife, portraying attorney Howard Lyman in 30 episodes between 2011 and 2016. He later reprised the character in The Good Fight for two episodes in 2017 and 2018.
Adler’s final credited role came in 2019, when he appeared in the eighth revival season of the sitcom Mad About You.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman.