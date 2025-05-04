'The Sopranos' Actor Charley Scalies Dead at 84 After Years Long Battle With Alzheimer's

"Like every other comedy duo of the time, we patterned our act after Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis," he fondly recalled in a 2015 interview about his high school years, where he and a friend took their comedy routine to every beef and beer joint they could find. After taking a detour into the corporate world as a director of sales and contracts at Clifton Precision, Scalies returned to the spotlight in the early '90s, gracing community theaters with his stage presence. His standout roles included Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys & Dolls and the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, proving his talent transcended the confines of the silver screen. Scalies eventually made his mark in films, including appearances in the 1995 thriller Condition Red and Terry Gilliam's sci-fi classic 12 Monkeys. He also showcased his talent on two episodes of NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street, a series created by David Simon, who would later bring us The Wire. His impressive resume also boasts films like Liberty Heights (1999) and the Kevin Smith comedy Jersey Girl (2004), along with guest spots on popular shows such as Law & Order and Cold Case.