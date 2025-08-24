EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Deathbed Apology – Late WWE Icon Broke Down in Tears and Apologized to Daughter Brooke Over Nasty Family Feud Before His Passing

"It was a tearful conversation, albeit a short one," revealed the insider. "Brooke told her dad how much she loved him, how much she missed him. Hulk said he loved her, and he was sorry. That was huge for Brooke to hear. Everyone knew how stubborn Hulk could be, but his fading health obviously softened him up. He knew he was dying and begged her forgiveness."

Five days after he passed, Brooke posted a long message on Instagram to clarify the truth about their relationship, claiming she had to create distance between them "to protect my heart."

"My father and I never 'fought,'" she wrote. "It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand."

Brooke explained she felt her father begin to pull away as he no longer wanted her support or advice as he faced numerous health challenges.