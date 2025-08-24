EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires to Broke? Beyoncé & Jay-Z 'Borrowing Over $100M From Bank' to Keep Up With Multiple Mansions... After Couple Was Slapped With Brutal Scandals

Beyonce, 43, and Jay-Z, 55, have taken out two mortgages on their Bel-Air mansion – one for $57.75 million from Morgan Stanley Private Bank, and one for $52.8 million from Goldman Sachs.

Their payments each month – excluding property taxes – total just over $500,000.

In 2023, the pair plunked down a whopping $200 million for what's considered the most expensive home in Malibu.