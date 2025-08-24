EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires to Broke? Beyoncé & Jay-Z 'Borrowing Over $100M From Bank' to Keep Up With Multiple Mansions... After Couple Was Slapped With Brutal Scandals
Beyonce and Jay-Z aren't even close to going broke, but that hasn't stopped the power couple – estimated to be worth $3 billion – from reportedly borrowing over $100 million from the bank, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Big Spending On Properties
Beyonce, 43, and Jay-Z, 55, have taken out two mortgages on their Bel-Air mansion – one for $57.75 million from Morgan Stanley Private Bank, and one for $52.8 million from Goldman Sachs.
Their payments each month – excluding property taxes – total just over $500,000.
In 2023, the pair plunked down a whopping $200 million for what's considered the most expensive home in Malibu.
So it's possible they're having a cash flow problem after not selling the Bel-Air mansion to purchase the Malibu estate.
Experts have pointed out the couple's loans free up roughly $110 million, which they can invest.
So while the singer and the rapper may pay a little over $60 million in interest over 30 years, if invested in the S&P 500 at an 8 percent annual return compounded over 30 years, that $110 million grows to over a billion dollars.