EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Livid' After Dirty Bedroom Sex Secrets Were Exposed in Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's Explosive Memoir – 'This is Not the Publicity He Wants'
Ben Affleck thinks his bedroom antics are no laughing matter – and now he's "livid" some of his hot moves are discussed in blow-by-blow detail within the pages of Gwyneth: The Biography, a new tell-all by Amy Odell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The book includes Affleck's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, describing his sex stylings as "technically excellent," particularly one sex act he liked to do, which one wag on Reddit described as: "Ben was Dunkin' more than just the donuts."
Ben Has 'Zero Humor About This'
A source close to the Air star shared: "Ben has zero sense of humor about this. This is not the kind of publicity he wants. He wants to be taken seriously – and this isn't helping."
Shortly after the claims were made in the book by her late makeup artist, Kevyn Aucoin, Affleck wasn't thrilled with the private information being leaked for the world.
"This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice With Rob Shuter podcast on Tuesday, July 22. "He feels completely exposed."
Shuter reported how Affleck's legal team has sent warning letters to the book’s publisher, although a lawsuit could be difficult since Aucoin died in 2002.
“This isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back," the insider warned.
Paltrow, 52, and Affleck, also 52, started dating after meeting at a 1997 dinner party ahead of filming Shakespeare in Love together.
Before calling it quits, the two dated on and off for three years.
In the book, the author wrote how Paltrow was impressed with Affleck's "intellect," although her pals didn't think they were a good fit.
"Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth," Odell revealed.