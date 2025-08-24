EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Livid' After Dirty Bedroom Sex Secrets Were Exposed in Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's Explosive Memoir – 'This is Not the Publicity He Wants'

A source close to the Air star shared: "Ben has zero sense of humor about this. This is not the kind of publicity he wants. He wants to be taken seriously – and this isn't helping."

Shortly after the claims were made in the book by her late makeup artist, Kevyn Aucoin, Affleck wasn't thrilled with the private information being leaked for the world.

"This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice With Rob Shuter podcast on Tuesday, July 22. "He feels completely exposed."

Shuter reported how Affleck's legal team has sent warning letters to the book’s publisher, although a lawsuit could be difficult since Aucoin died in 2002.

“This isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back," the insider warned.