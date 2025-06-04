EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Walk of Fame Bosses Face Fresh Calls to Strip Tributes to Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and Fatty Arbuckle After Ricky Gervais' Brutal Swipe at Abuser Monuments

Gervais said during his speech to accept his star on the walk, with biting irony: "Just looking around earlier at all the other stars — absolute icons, you know? Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, Fatty Arbuckle... it's a genuine thrill to be part of such an exclusive club."

Best known for creating The Office and After Life, the 62-year-old was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame on Friday May 31 during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Wearing his trademark casual attire – a black T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses – he delivered a speech laced with such satire his remark about fellow Walk of Fame honorees has reopened debate about whether men accused or convicted of sexual misconduct should remain memorialized on Hollywood Boulevard.

Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at 50, faced multiple allegations of child sexual abuse during his lifetime.

Though acquitted in a high-profile 2005 trial, the singer's legacy has remained contentious, especially following the 2019 release of Leaving Neverland, a documentary that reignited public scrutiny of the accusations.