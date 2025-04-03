Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Michael Jackson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUBBLES! Michael Jackson's Chimp Turns An Astonishing 42 — After Primate Contemplated SUICIDE in Captivity and Mauled A-List Actress

Photo of Michael Jackson and Bubbles.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's infamous pet chimpanzee Bubbles has turned 42.

Profile Image

April 3 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Michael Jackson's close companion of over a decade has turned 42-years-old – his infamous pet chimpanzee Bubbles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bubbles captured the hearts of fans when he was frequently seen being toted around by the King of Pop in extravagant outfits, but he also found himself at the center of scandals, including "mauling" a young Rashida Jones and contemplating suicide when he was transferred from Neverland Ranch to a Florida sanctuary.

michael jackson chimp bubbles nd birthday mental health mauling
Source: @Centerforgreatapes/instagram

Bubbles was born in 1983 at a biomedical lab in Texas.

Jackson's chimp lived a pampered life at Neverland, attending star-studded events and even slept in a crib in the pop star's bedroom. He once even joined the Billie Jean singer for tea with the mayor of Osaka when he was on his Bad tour.

But as he aged and grew larger and more aggressive, he was transferred to the Center for Great Apes in Florida in 2005.

The sanctuary posted on Instagram in celebration of his 20th anniversary at the center: "Today, we're celebrating 20 years since Bubbles arrived at the Center for Great Apes in 2005 – and since we don't know his exact birthdate, we're also celebrating his 42nd birthday today!

"Bubbles has truly thrived at the sanctuary, enjoying the simple joys of being a chimpanzee – climbing, foraging, and spending time with his chimpanzee friends.

"Born in a biomedical lab and raised in the entertainment industry, he was once a global sensation, appearing in music videos, TV shows, and even traveling internationally. But life in the spotlight isn't suited for chimpanzees, and when he became too strong to be around people, he was retired from show business."

michael jackson chimp bubbles nd birthday mental health mauling animal planet
Source: ANIMAL PLANET

Bubbles was featured in music videos and often attended events with Jackson.

While Bubbles now enjoys a calm life at the Center for Great Apes, his road to relaxation was bumpy.

In 2024, Jones recalled a terrifying moment when Bubbles chomped down on her hand "like a sandwich" while visiting Jackson's home with her legendary producer father Quincy Jones.

The Parks and Recreation star said: "Bubbles was in a cage and he took my hairband out of my hand. Everybody else had left the room and I was like, 'Give it back!'

"He was playing with it and wouldn't give it back to me."

Jones continued: "So I opened the cage and he came out. Then he started running around the room and throwing books."

The actress recalled telling the chimp, 'No! No!" and gave him a light tap on the head, which she had seen Jackson do.

Bubbles then bit down on then-nine-year-old Jones' hand.

She added: "(He) looked me dead in the eye while he was biting me. He was like, 'I'm the man.'"

Photo of Rashida Jones.
Source: @latelateshowwithjamescorder/Youtube

Rashida Jones recalled Bubbles biting her hand 'like a sandwich' when she visited Jackson's home as a child.

Despite the incident, Jones didn't harbor any ill-feelings towards Bubbles as she confessed: "It was my fault."

Jones then joked: "Well, no, it's not my fault. I'm not the one who put a chimpanzee in overalls and a diaper!"

Adjusting to life outside of Neverland proved to be difficult for Bubbles.

Before he landed at the sanctuary, Jackson had him moved out of his home to live with a trainer in 2003.

Sources claimed Bubbles was so miserable without his close pal, he considered taking his own life.

While details on what exactly happened to Bubbles remains uncertain, he was whisked away to an animal hospital.

Around the same time, he was sent to the Florida sanctuary, where he remains today.

Jackson's estate continues to financially support Bubbles' care at the facility.

