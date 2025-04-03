HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUBBLES! Michael Jackson's Chimp Turns An Astonishing 42 — After Primate Contemplated SUICIDE in Captivity and Mauled A-List Actress

Jackson's chimp lived a pampered life at Neverland, attending star-studded events and even slept in a crib in the pop star's bedroom. He once even joined the Billie Jean singer for tea with the mayor of Osaka when he was on his Bad tour.

But as he aged and grew larger and more aggressive, he was transferred to the Center for Great Apes in Florida in 2005.

The sanctuary posted on Instagram in celebration of his 20th anniversary at the center: "Today, we're celebrating 20 years since Bubbles arrived at the Center for Great Apes in 2005 – and since we don't know his exact birthdate, we're also celebrating his 42nd birthday today!

"Bubbles has truly thrived at the sanctuary, enjoying the simple joys of being a chimpanzee – climbing, foraging, and spending time with his chimpanzee friends.

"Born in a biomedical lab and raised in the entertainment industry, he was once a global sensation, appearing in music videos, TV shows, and even traveling internationally. But life in the spotlight isn't suited for chimpanzees, and when he became too strong to be around people, he was retired from show business."