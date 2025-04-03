EXCLUSIVE: The Horrific, Heartbreaking Reason Val Kilmer Was Completely Obsessed With His Hero Mark Twain — 'This is the Tragedy That Haunted Him His Whole Life'
Val Kilmer shared a heartbreaking tragedy with his hero, Mark Twain, which was a major factor in why he idolized the author.
RadarOnline.com can reveal both Kilmer and Twain suffered the loss of a brother during their adolescent years and carried the emotional scars for the rest of their lives.
A source said: "Kilmer never got over the death of his brother.
"It was a tragedy that stuck with him his entire life.
"The fact Twain also experienced a similar loss made him relate to the author even more.
"Twain became a huge obsession for him."
Kilmer was such a fan of Twain he played the iconic Missouri-born writer, who created characters including Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, in a one-man stage show called Citizen Twain in California in 2012.
Kilmer's brother, Wesley, died after having an epileptic seizure, which led him to drown in their family's hot tub.
Wesley was just 15 at the time and was two years younger than Kilmer.
The incident stayed with Kilmer for the rest of his life, and it inspired his performance in the 2002 movie The Salton Sea, a film about a guilt-stricken man after his wife's murder, and the actor gave a heartbreaking performance.
Speaking about the movie, Kilmer said: "There are several points in the movie where the guy just can't go on."
Relating it to his own situation, he explained: "I didn't really get back to earth until about two or three years after my brother died."
Reflecting on his brother's own ability in the creative field, he lauded his talent and said: "He was a genius."
Discussing the loss of his brother in his 2021 documentary Val, he heartrendingly admitted that his family was "never the same again" following his death.
"I was about to start school in New York when I had a dream, in it I was talking to my high school girlfriend, Mare, and her mom about death.
"Her mom said it wasn't something she feared because it is where she would meet her creator.
"I woke from that dream to a phone call from my older brother, Mark, telling me that Wesley had an epileptic fit and drowned in our Jacuzzi. He was 15.
"The sky wept, no more home videos. No more makeshift plays. My confidant had disappeared into dust, and our family was never the same again."
Legendary author Twain lost his 20-year-old Henry in 1858 as a result of injuries sustained in the explosion of a steamboat.
Hollywood icon Kilmer died aged 65 after living in agony for years following a battle with throat cancer.
His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed he passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1, from complications of pneumonia following a string of brutal health issues linked to his breathing after his body was ravaged by years of chain smoking.