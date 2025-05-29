FBI Claims Threats to Assassinate Trump Have INCREASED As 'Copycats' Unite After James Comey's '8647' Post Put President's Life on The Line

"Do you know how many copycats we’ve had to investigate as a result of that beachside venture from the former director?" Patel told Bret Baier during the interview.

Earlier this month, former FBI Director Comey posted a photo featuring seashells on a beach arranged to form the numbers "8647." In the hospitality world, the term "86" means to "get rid" of something.

However, it has also been used by the mafia to describe a grave eight feet long and six feet deep.

And "47" of course could have signified the 47th president, Trump.