Diddy Decoded: How Sean Combs Has Been Using 'Street Smarts' to 'Force' Highly-Paid Lawyers Into Brutal Trial Tactics Using Secret Nods and Notes

Diddy, who is facing serious charges, officially stepped up to the plate when it comes to the trial that can put him behind bars for many years.

According to a Daily Mail source, the disgraced music producer has been using "his street smarts to help lawyers battle" the accusations against him and passing off notes in court.

According to the site's source, Diddy has been "grilling" his legal team about bringing in different evidence to help his case and even using "personal memories" to strengthen his case.

The insider explained: "He was there, he remembers exactly what happened – nobody knows more about Diddy's life than he does. He's very involved and he's on top of things because he knows his life is on the line."