Diddy Decoded: How Sean Combs Has Been Using 'Street Smarts' to 'Force' Highly-Paid Lawyers Into Brutal Trial Tactics Using Secret Nods and Notes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been using "street smarts" to "force" highly paid lawyers into brutal trial tactics.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the disgraced rapper has stepped up as the "quarterback" of his legal team as his sex-trafficking trial continues.
Diddy Steps Up
Diddy, who is facing serious charges, officially stepped up to the plate when it comes to the trial that can put him behind bars for many years.
According to a Daily Mail source, the disgraced music producer has been using "his street smarts to help lawyers battle" the accusations against him and passing off notes in court.
According to the site's source, Diddy has been "grilling" his legal team about bringing in different evidence to help his case and even using "personal memories" to strengthen his case.
The insider explained: "He was there, he remembers exactly what happened – nobody knows more about Diddy's life than he does. He's very involved and he's on top of things because he knows his life is on the line."
In May, Diddy's trial officially kicked off after the rapper sat in jail for months following his September 2024 arrest in New York City on sex trafficking and other charges.
Since the arrest, Diddy has denied all of the allegations made against him.
On the first day of trial, Diddy appeared "nervous" and even had to ask the judge for a restroom break.
After a handful of people testified against the rapper, he completely changed up his attitude and is now even watching it all go down "in a relaxed fashion."
The source told the site: "Diddy is all about this kind of stuff. He's run companies, he's run marketing campaigns. This is a different setting but it's the same and he is a big factor in his defense team. He was a bit shocked with the court setup to begin with but now he is getting the lay of the land and he's more comfortable.
"Those jitters and anticipation are gone now we're in the thick of it. He's used to being the quarterback, so that's why he's so involved."
The insider added: "He remembers these things, so he has a different point of view to his lawyers and he's not afraid to tell them."
The Trial
Since the trial kicked off, Diddy's ex, Cassie Ventura, has taken the stand, as have Ventura's mother, one of his former assistants named David James and even sex workers who attended the "freak off" parties.
When Ventura took the stand, she shared extremely graphic details regarding the "freak off" parties, "drug use" and alleged abuse she dealt with during her romance with Diddy.
As for James, the former assistant broke down in tears when discussing the long days, crazy demands and even recalled the amount of pills Diddy carried in a medication bag.
The Charges
Back in September 2024, Diddy was arrested and charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering.
While waiting for his trial to officially begin, he was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York.
Diddy was denied bail multiple times and has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.